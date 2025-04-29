ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2025) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departed Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, April 30.



During the week, more than 1,100 service members including USS New York Sailors, Marines with the 2nd Marine Division, and Coast Guardsmen with the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) interacted with the community during competitive events, ship tours, and community outreach events at local schools, hospitals and sports games.



"I am extremely proud of the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen for their efforts during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale," said Capt. Justin Issler, commanding officer of USS New York. "We appreciated the opportunity to connect with the local community and show them the service we provide our great country and how proud we are of it."



New Yorkers competed with Marines and Coast Guardsmen in several fleet week events such as Dancing with the Stars and Stripes, Galley Wars, and a chili cook-off. Local JROTC cadets joined the competition during the Top Gun and Damage Control Olympics.



“We had fun competing with the local JROTC and the military service members,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Elkana Depalog, a New York Sailor. “Everyone put in their best effort and it was a really great experience overall.”



Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale celebrated a time-honored Navy tradition of the sea services. New York welcomed over 5,500 citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas for public ship tours, allowing them a rare view into the lives, activities and capabilities of today’s naval force.

