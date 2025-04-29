Two Arctic Fellows set to complete TSC program

Courtesy Photo | Three fellows from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ Arctic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three fellows from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ Arctic Fellowship Program stand with TSC staff members and Arctic security professionals during a project review April 24, 2025, in Anchorage Alaska. The Arctic Fellowship Program is strategically designed to prepare a new generation of military leaders to understand the complexities of the Arctic domain. The program structure is customized to meet the specific requirements of each military service, offering fellows a tailored experience that combines applied research, operational outreach and academic study through courses at the University of Alaska and the University of Alaska Anchorage’s interdisciplinary Master of Science in Arctic Security program for some military fellow program participants. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Two active-duty military officers are preparing to graduate from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ Arctic Fellowship Program following a rigorous period of academic and strategic engagement designed to advance U.S. defense priorities in the Arctic.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Tony Caliva and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Jones presented their final capstone projects to a panel of Arctic security experts last week for one of their graduate courses. Their work addressed key factors shaping the future of Arctic strategy and the evolving role of homeland defense and homeland security in the region.



The Arctic Fellowship Program is strategically designed to prepare a new generation of military leaders to understand the complexities of the Arctic domain. The program structure is customized to meet the specific requirements of each military service, offering fellows a tailored experience that combines applied research, operational outreach and academic study through courses at the University of Alaska and the University of Alaska Anchorage’s interdisciplinary Master of Science in Arctic Security program for some military fellow program participants.



“The Arctic Fellowship Program is one of our center’s most valuable investments in developing future military leaders,” said Capt. Grant Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard Chair and Arctic Fellows coordinator. “It’s about cultivating leaders who understand the complexities of the region and can help shape and implement Arctic strategy at every level — from tactical to strategic.”



As the Department of Defense’s newest Regional Center, the TSC is charged with building strong domestic and international security networks, conducting research, and supporting defense strategy through educational and engagement programs tailored to the unique challenges of the Arctic. The military Arctic fellowship program is central to that mission, ensuring that selected officers develop the skills and expertise needed to serve as key enablers of U.S. objectives in the region.



The program also supports the university’s broader mission to develop Arctic leaders and expand research and education in Arctic security. The academic portion of the fellowship is in partnership between TSC and UAA’s Graduate School and led by Dr. Mary Jo Finney, dean of the graduate program.



Graduates of the TSC Arctic Fellowship will be assigned to take on future leadership roles within their respective services, armed with the tools and insight to advance Arctic priorities across the joint force.