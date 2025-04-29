Knights Lair Meal Prep Program

BAUMHOLDER, Germany - A new meal prep program launched on January 6th, with a walkthrough at the Knights Lair Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder, Germany, on January 28, 2025.

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander, the 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander, emphasized the importance of quality food for soldiers. The program features performance-enhancing meal options for muscle maintenance, weight loss, and vegetarian diets. Orders must be placed weekly, with meals collected during assigned times to ensure efficiency.

Since this walkthrough, efforts to boost awareness and participation have involved extensive outreach, including discussions with military personnel and advertising through various channels. Recently, Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Bandru, the current supervisor of Knight’s Lair restaurant, posted flyers at the local PX, which generated positive interest and increased customer engagement. The plan has seen a noticeable increase in participation, with many individuals reaching out for more information and subsequently being directed to Sgt. Vanessa Hernandez is the designated point of contact.

The meal preparation process has developed considerably, with a more efficient system in place. Staff Sgt. Itzell Rosales of the 55th Quartermaster Company, the designated cook, now comes in on Sundays to gather all necessary ingredients, prepares the meals on Mondays, and freezes them overnight. This schedule allows customers to pick up their ordered meals anytime from Tuesday through the end of that week, leading to improvements in meal quality and portion sizes.

Although other installations are still working on their meal prep programs, the current plan is a trial. The team is refining the structure and addressing any initial challenges to develop a more standard operating procedure (SOP) for other installations. The military leadership has provided feedback supporting this trial phase, documenting the findings in a memorandum for further analysis and adjustments.

As the program develops, it aims to finalize all SOPs and enhance the overall meal prep experience, ensuring it meets the community's needs effectively.

The kiosk setup is progressing. There are two operational kiosks downstairs, one in German and one in English. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Hampton and 1st Lt. Prescott Lobo of the 55th Quartermaster Company are working on Wi-Fi connectivity. Despite these issues, the meal prep service has experienced a significant increase in demand. Around 10 to 20 individuals initially participated, but 95 meals were prepared for approximately 25 to 30 customers during the first week of April. This increase is due to promotional activities such as social media outreach, PX advertisements, and word-of-mouth marketing in group chats. Designing a flyer to promote our services for the upcoming Month of the Child initiative helps enhance visibility and engagement for our meal prep offerings.

Overall, while we face challenges with connectivity, the meal prep initiative is thriving, and we are committed to expanding awareness and participation in the program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:37 Story ID: 496747 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Knights Lair Meal Prep Program, by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.