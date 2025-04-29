Naval Health Clinic Hawaii earns Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Hawaii has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its programs across its Branch Health Clinics, Behavioral Health Programs, and Primary Care Medical Home, demonstrating a commitment to safe and high-quality patient care. The Gold Seal is a nationally recognized symbol of quality for health care organizations.

The recognition follows a rigorous on-site review conducted in March 2025, where a team of Joint Commission reviewers assessed NHC Hawaii’s five geographically dispersed Branch Health Clinics. Reviewers evaluated compliance with standards related to emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, and medication management.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and ownership demonstrated by every member of our team.,” said Capt. Salee Oboza, NHC Hawaii director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Pearl Harbor commanding officer. “It validates our commitment to providing safe, effective, and compassionate care, and inspires us to continually strive for excellence.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed with healthcare experts, providers, measurement specialists, and patients, and are based on scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. Surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews with staff during the review.

The survey team commended Oboza and her 540 staff members for their best practices and dedication, noting the visible engagement of leadership and the staff’s passion for their work.

The commitment to excellence extends across all departments. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Victoria Fitzgerald, leading petty officer for the Makalapa Patient-Centered Medical Home Port, highlighted a recent initiative.

“Our team revised the department competency to ensure it accurately reflected position-specific responsibilities, creating a standardized competency for all support staff,” Fitzgerald said. “This ensured that anyone interacting with patients was fully trained and had documented proof, ultimately making sure our patients are always being treated by competent and qualified personnel.”

Similarly, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amanda Abrams, clinic manager and leading petty officer for the Directorate of Mental Health, emphasized the impact of the accreditation.

“It represents a validation of our team’s discipline, innovation, and relentless focus on readiness,” Abrams said. “This seal confirms that our systems operate at the highest level of accountability, and that we are building a clinic culture centered on trust, access, and integrity.”

Abrams spearheaded the integration of Behavioral Health Resources and Virtual Experience (BRAVE) telehealth, expanding access to mental health services for active-duty patients.

“BRAVE not only bridges service gaps but also reduces stigma and improves continuity of care,” she noted.

NHC Hawaii is a vital component of the Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), which also includes Tripler Army Hospital, the Air Force 15th Medical Group, and Desmond Doss Army Clinic.

