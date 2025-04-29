Northern California Educators Gain First-hand Insight into Navy Life During Educator Orientation Visit

Mountain View, Calif. – Seven educators from Northern California high schools joined the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate for an immersive Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) in San Diego from April 14 to 18, experiencing life behind the scenes of today’s Sailors.



The EOV aimed to deepen educators’ understanding of Navy careers, training, and lifestyle, equipping them to better inform and inspire students who may be considering military service.



The tour kicked off at the Navy's Damage Control training facility, where educators observed Sailors undergoing intense firefighting and emergency response training. Led by Damage Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class Olivia Catherine-Rose Simon, the group witnessed the vital, hands-on training Sailors receive to manage shipboard crises.



“I love being a DC!” Simon Said. “It’s one of the most exciting jobs you can have in the Navy. When battling fires and shipboard disasters, we ‘find them hot, leave them wet.’”



One of the most anticipated stops was a visit to a U.S. Navy submarine at Naval Base Point Loma. With guidance from Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Barker and support from Submarine Group One, the educators toured the vessel and explored the Submarine Learning Center, where they tested out a “Dive & Drive” simulator—a high-tech replica of a submerged submarine’s controls.



The group also toured the elite Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training compound, meeting members of the Navy SEAL and SWCC community. There, they gained insights into the extraordinary physical and mental demands placed on special warfare candidates. For James Kinloch, Athletic Director and Military History teacher at Woodcreek High School in Roseville, the trip was a personal milestone. He plans to bring the experence of BUD/S directly into his classroom.



“This trip was a dream come true,” said Kinloch. “It’s going to enrich my classroom and give my students an inside look at what Navy life is really like. Having this firsthand experience allows me to teach not just with description words, but with real-life perspective. This experience was life-changing”.



The educators also visited Pacific Beacon and toured junior enlisted living quarters to better understand how the Navy supports Sailors' quality of life. Aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three (HSC-3), the group met with leaders and Sailors to discuss life at sea, daily responsibilities, career opportunity and development.



Throughout the week, the educators forged connections with Navy personnel and experienced the Navy’s high-tech operations, career diversity, and the many opportunities available to young men and women.



“This was such an eye-opening experience,” said Marisol Elias, a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) from Kerman High School. “I now have a deep respect for everyone who chooses to serve, especially the Navy. The commitment, the passion—it’s something I’ve never seen before. I have a true appreciation for what the Navy offers.”





