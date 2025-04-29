Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Council on Foreign Relations Delegation Visits USINDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes members of the Council on Foreign Relations to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, to discuss U.S. military strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, April 30, 2025.

    The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan organization aimed to help audiences better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries.

    While in Honolulu, the CFR delegation also met with leaders from U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

