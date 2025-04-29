Council on Foreign Relations Delegation Visits USINDOPACOM

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins members of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins members of the Council on Foreign Relations for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 30, 2025. The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan organization aimed to help audiences better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes members of the Council on Foreign Relations to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, to discuss U.S. military strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, April 30, 2025.



The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan organization aimed to help audiences better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries.



While in Honolulu, the CFR delegation also met with leaders from U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.