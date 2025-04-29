Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC collaborates with USGS on Arctic mapping to support warfighter readiness

    Photo By Amber Kurka | Paul Young, director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Civil Applications...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Story by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies welcomed members of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Geospatial Program earlier this month to explore opportunities for collaboration on research products that directly support U.S. military operations in the Arctic.

    Held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the meeting connected USGS geospatial scientists with the Center’s Deputy Director and staff from the Research and Analysis Division. Discussions centered on how enhanced mapping tools, satellite imagery, and Earth observation data can be integrated into future research efforts to increase the situational awareness and operational effectiveness of U.S. warfighters operating in the Arctic.

    The USGS National Geospatial Program plays a critical role in providing foundational geospatial data for the nation, including topographic maps and remote sensing products used across government agencies. By partnering with the TSC, USGS experts aim to help advance the development of Arctic-focused research materials that address regional security challenges and enable defense leaders to better understand the physical environment in which U.S. forces must operate.

    This meeting marked the beginning of a deeper interagency collaboration that will strengthen Arctic domain awareness and support mission planning, mobility, and survivability in extreme environments.

    By working together with partner Federal agencies, the TSC is helping to equip U.S. warfighters with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance readiness and reinforce deterrence in the Arctic—ultimately contributing to the strength of America’s homeland defense.

