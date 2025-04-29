TSC collaborates with USGS on Arctic mapping to support warfighter readiness

Photo By Amber Kurka | Paul Young, director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Civil Applications...... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | Paul Young, director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Civil Applications Center, speaks during a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2025. Members of the USGS National Geospatial Program met with the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ deputy director and Research and Analysis Division to discuss Arctic security, mapping technologies and Earth observation data. The meeting opened the door for future collaboration on research related to topographic mapping, remote sensing and national geospatial initiatives that support Arctic domain awareness and address the region’s evolving security landscape. (U.S. DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka) see less | View Image Page

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies welcomed members of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Geospatial Program earlier this month to explore opportunities for collaboration on research products that directly support U.S. military operations in the Arctic.



Held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the meeting connected USGS geospatial scientists with the Center’s Deputy Director and staff from the Research and Analysis Division. Discussions centered on how enhanced mapping tools, satellite imagery, and Earth observation data can be integrated into future research efforts to increase the situational awareness and operational effectiveness of U.S. warfighters operating in the Arctic.



The USGS National Geospatial Program plays a critical role in providing foundational geospatial data for the nation, including topographic maps and remote sensing products used across government agencies. By partnering with the TSC, USGS experts aim to help advance the development of Arctic-focused research materials that address regional security challenges and enable defense leaders to better understand the physical environment in which U.S. forces must operate.



This meeting marked the beginning of a deeper interagency collaboration that will strengthen Arctic domain awareness and support mission planning, mobility, and survivability in extreme environments.



By working together with partner Federal agencies, the TSC is helping to equip U.S. warfighters with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance readiness and reinforce deterrence in the Arctic—ultimately contributing to the strength of America’s homeland defense.