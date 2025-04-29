New $21M Army Veterinary Center Enhances Pet Care in Pacific

Photo By Robert Haynes | A U.S. Marine Corps military working dog handler stands with his German shepherd...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | A U.S. Marine Corps military working dog handler stands with his German shepherd partner outside a training facility at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Military working dogs receive comprehensive veterinary care at the new Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Veterinary Treatment Facility, ensuring they maintain peak operational readiness for security missions throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The official opening of the state-of-the-art Veterinary Treatment Facility (VTF) on April 25, 2025, marks a new chapter for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawaii (VRA, H). The organization, composed of just 45 Soldiers and Civilians, is responsible for all DOD veterinary care and food protection throughout Hawaii, American Samoa, and the Marshall Islands.



The 12,000-square-foot facility, twice the size of any existing veterinary facility on Oahu, brings together the diverse mission sets of the U.S. Army Veterinary Service under one roof. The centralized location will provide comprehensive care for military working dogs and pets of service members and retirees.



"This facility will be a focused training platform for veterinary teams and military working dog readiness," said Maj. Bill Ciancarelli, deputy commander of Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawaii, who served as end-user lead for the facility. "It will ensure our Soldiers are adequately prepared to handle cases necessary for tactical and technical proficiency in complex large-scale combat operations."

The $21 million project, completed in just over two years, features modern spaces for preventive care, diagnostics, surgeries, dental procedures and extended hospitalization. Its capabilities directly support the readiness of military working dogs critical to security operations throughout the region.



Sgt. Stacey Collins, a working dog handler with the 520th Military Police Detachment at Schofield Barracks, emphasized the facility's importance to mission success.



"Having a fully equipped treatment facility is critical to our mission as dog handlers," Collins said. "It allows us to conduct regular preventative health checks and handle any emergency situations that may arise."



The facility consolidates veterinary services previously spread across multiple locations, creating a more efficient system for both providers and patients. It represents a significant advancement in the Army's ongoing transformation of military healthcare delivery.



Tara Schramm, a civilian animal health assistant, noted the facility's potential to benefit military families by providing expanded surgical capabilities and potentially alleviating financial burdens through increased access to care.



The project required extensive coordination among the Defense Health Agency, Navy Facilities, the 15th Medical Group, the Army Corps of Engineers and civilian contractors, according to Ciancarelli.



Sgt. Nayontae Kirksey, acting NCOIC of the Hickam facility, said the unified approach "enhances training opportunities, strengthens team cohesion, and ultimately elevates the quality of veterinary service across the Pacific."



The new facility stands as a testament to the Army's commitment to modernizing healthcare delivery across all domains. As the Indo-Pacific region continues to serve as a critical focus area for U.S. military operations, investments like the veterinary treatment facility ensure that every component of the force—including the four-legged warriors who protect installations and personnel—receive world-class care to maintain peak operational readiness.