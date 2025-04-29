Minnesota, NATO allies’ rise to the Best Warrior challenge

Photo By Sgt. Austyn Aagaard | Twenty-five service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austyn Aagaard | Twenty-five service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia take part in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard) see less | View Image Page

For four intense days, 25 service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia, pushed themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally through 18 warrior tasks, all for a shot at being named the Minnesota National Guard’s 2025 Best Warrior.



Held April 21-26 at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, the competition was not just about skill; it was about heart. Armed with only a compass, protractor, and map, competitors fought through dense vegetation, fatigue, and doubt — challenging each other and themselves every step of the way.



“You are part of a legacy that is the best warrior,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, the command senior enlisted leader for the Minnesota National Guard. “It is one of excellence, resolve, mentorship, and continuous improvement. Be immensely proud of what you have accomplished over the past four days.”



This year’s event brought a modern, more immersive experience to the traditional competition. Realistic scenarios tested technical knowledge, mental grit, physical endurance, and tactical precision. The goal: to sharpen warriors who can return to their units and be better prepared to lead, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force.



Things kicked off with weapons zeroing on the M4 carbine and M17 pistol. In the evening, competitors put their skills to the test for a night land navigation event. For the following three days, competitors were divided into three rotating groups, facing a new set of challenges each day.



The first lane consisted of a 13.1-mile ruck march, known as a valor ruck. The trek stopped at five memorial stations honoring Minnesota’s heroes. The ruck march was not about endurance but a journey through sacrifice and service. In addition to learning about these heroes, competitors had a chance to experience what they went through.



“It was, by far, the best military and life experience I’ve ever had,” said Croatian Army Pfc. Kristofor Josip Jurjević, from Zadar, Croatia, who serves as a land forces reconnaissance Soldier. “The valor ruck was the most challenging because you’ve got loads of time on your hands, and a lot of things go through your mind while you’re on the course. It was overwhelming both physically and mentally. In those moments, it’s not about ‘oh, I gotta beat that guy,’ it’s a battle between you and time.’”



Among those honored was retired Army Capt. Chad Malmberg, who served with the Minnesota National Guard’s Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. In 2007, while leading a convoy in Iraq, then-Army Staff Sgt. Malmberg demonstrated extraordinary heroism. After his unit was ambushed, he directed counterattacks, coordinated fire support, and repeatedly braved direct fire, ultimately saving his convoy from being overrun, preserving the lives of many Soldiers and civilians. Malmberg was awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.



Now retired, Malmberg stood among the competitors throughout the competition to witness the impact of a legacy he helped build.



“There are two kinds of battles in life challenges,” said Malmberg to competitors, sponsors, and more than 100 support staff personnel. “There’s the ones that we win, and then there’s the ones that you learn from.”



During the second lane, competitors fired the Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun before entering a high-stress survival, evasion, resistance, and escape scenario, simulating the demands of combat, captivity, and escape.



For some, the competition was also deeply personal.



Army Staff Sgt. Mason Gumbiner, from Minnetonka, who serves as a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, entered the week just after the loss of his grandmother, a retired first sergeant who helped shape him. With her memory driving him forward, Gumbiner emerged as one of the event’s top performers.



“When things got tough,” said Gumbiner. “I dug deep and thought about my grandma, spending time in prayer. I really relied on my faith and prayed to have my steps guided for me because my strength is not my own.”



Competitors traveled on foot through training areas to find five points at the final lane. At each point, they were tested on a different warrior task, such as disassembling, assembling, and performing a functions check on an M2 50-caliber machine gun, preparing and using a single-channel ground and airborne radio system, and calling for a medical evacuation, firing an M240B machine gun, disarming an M18 Claymore mine, and sending a report of enemy contact. Every action required focus and every second mattered.



Army Spc. Dan Whited, from Moose Lake, who serves as an infantry Soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, also stood out during the competition.



“He stayed steady through the whole thing regardless of what was put in front of him,” said Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Haller, an infantry Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, and Whited’s sponsor. “He’s one of those kids that always has a smile on his face no matter what condition he’s in.”



When the dust settled, Gumbiner was named the top noncommissioned officer, and Whited earned the title of top Soldier. Jurjević was named the top international competitor.



Runners-up included Army Sgt. Devon Shaw, from Elk River, a horizontal construction engineer with the 850th Engineer Construction Company, 84th Troop Command and Army Spc. David Bushnell, of Ham Lake, who is a military police officer with the 34th Military Police Company, 84th Troop Command. Croatian Army Cpl. Dario Stegnjaić, from Nova Gradiška, Croatia, who serves as an air defense noncommissioned officer, was named international runner-up.



With Minnesota’s best warriors crowned, the journey is not over yet. Winners will have the opportunity represent the state at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition later this month, hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy, where they will face top Soldiers from across the Midwest.



“To the winners, congratulations on your outstanding achievements,” added Erikson. “You have earned this recognition through your exceptional skill and unwavering determination. To every competitor, know that you are all winners in the truest sense of the word. You have dared to challenge yourselves, to push your boundaries, and to embody the warrior spirit.”