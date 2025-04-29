Siblings In Service

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – What began as one brother’s journey quickly blossomed into a shared vision, weaving together family bonds, personal ambitions, and a healthy dose of sibling rivalry.



“My sister and I haven’t even been to BCT [Basic Combat Training] yet, but we hype ourselves a lot about who’s going to survive the first ruck march or who’ll come back with the crispiest salute,” said Darell Nganso, the youngest of the trio.



While Darell and Karell playfully spar over who will excel in basic training, their older brother Farell—already a trained Soldier—watches with amusement, teasing them about the challenges ahead.



“It’s all part of the fun—a little rivalry, a lot of support, and plenty of laughs,” Darell added.



As the eldest, Farell Nganso saw military service as a path to a life defined by purpose and leadership. He enlisted in the Army Reserve as a signal support systems specialist, drawn to the challenge and the parallels to his former life as a point guard on his basketball team.



“I compare it to basketball, where I play point guard,” he said. “That position focuses on creating and distributing—just like communications on the field”



For Farell, service isn’t a detour from his dreams of earning a computer science degree from Harvard or MIT; it’s the foundation upon which to build them.



Inspired by Farell’s transformation, Karell enlisted in the Army Reserve. “Seeing how much he grew after joining the Army made me want to take that step too,” she said. A student of accounting with aspirations in business and logistics management, Karell views the Army Reserve as a catalyst for discipline, leadership, and practical experience.



“I wanted to push myself and grow in ways I knew college alone couldn’t provide,” she explained. “It’s also a way to give back and be part of something bigger.”



Darrell, equally inspired, is following a similar path, focusing on a future rooted in technology. “Farell and I are both [signal support systems specialists],” she said. “We’re both in the STEM field, so it made sense to choose a job that lets us build technical skills that can carry over into our civilian careers.”



Competitive banter aside, both siblings consider Farell a guiding force. His decision to serve didn’t just change his life—it ignited a family legacy.



In the Nganso household, service isn’t just about duty; it’s about unity, pride, and a collective purpose.

