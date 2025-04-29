SWSC showcases cutting-edge training to Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Story by John Goulette 

    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I (May 1, 2025) – Admiral Chistopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Surface Warfare Schools Command on April 28 to meet with SWSC leadership, students, and tour the command’s advanced training capabilities.

    Upon arrival, Adm. Grady was met by SWSC Commanding Officer, Capt. Joseph Baggett, and the rest of the command team. During the office call, Capt. Baggett discussed all the innovations and improvements that are happening within the SWSC domain, both in Newport and at learning sites around the globe.

    After the office call, Adm. Grady visited students from the Major Command Officer course about leadership and joint service cooperation. Grady stressed the importance of the training they are receiving and encouraged students to stay ambitious and willing to learn so they are ready for advanced leadership positions.

    Grady finished the visit by touring SWSC’s state-of-the-art simulators and trainers, and was given a brief on how staff and faculty utilize them to ensure that Sailors are getting the best and most current education possible. Grady expressed that he was impressed by the level of instruction at SWSC.

    From classroom instruction to hands-on simulator experiences, SWSC is committed to providing the highest quality training to prepare our Sailors for the challenges ahead. For more information on SWSC, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWSC/.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
