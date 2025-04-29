Trust Travis: Col. Jay Johnson's Leadership at Travis AFB 

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, incoming 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, incoming 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses attendees during the 60th AMWchange of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 3, 2024. The ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag was passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Over the past few months, U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, has continued to lead Team Travis with passion, a focus on readiness and a forward-looking vision to strengthen the installation for the future. For Johnson, returning to Travis Air Force Base isn’t just another assignment, it’s a homecoming.



In July 2024, Johnson assumed command of the 60th AMW, marking his third time being stationed at Travis. His return to the California Bay Area is not only a professional milestone, but also a personal one. In 2004, then-Captain Johnson was stationed at Travis with the 60th Air Mobility Wing and later the 615th Contingency Response Wing after being selected for the Phoenix Mobility program. He returned to Travis AFB in 2014 to command the 571st Global Mobility Squadron and 921st Contingency Response Squadron, both part of the Contingency Response Wing. The area holds special meaning to the Johnson family as it’s close to his hometown of Fremont, California.



“It’s like coming home! This place [Travis AFB] embodies what right feels like in so many ways,” Johnson said. “It’s absolutely surreal. I honestly never thought I’d have the opportunity to come back and command the crown jewel of AMC.”



Johnson’s journey in the Air Force began with a dream to fly and the need for college funding. But over time, that initial motivation evolved into a lifelong commitment to serving a higher purpose.



“I knew from the time I was 12 years old that I wanted to be a pilot,” Johnson said. “In a search for college funding, I talked with some friends who were a part of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and was immediately attracted to the structure and camaraderie. After joining ROTC, I graduated from San Francisco State University and received my commission as a distinguished graduate through Detachment 085 at the University of California, Berkeley.”



Throughout his career, Johnson was fortunate to be shaped by influential leaders and mentors, and one quote in particular guided his approach to leadership: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” by Maya Angelou.



For Johnson, serving in the Air Force is more than just a career, it’s a calling.



“I love what I do. That’s why I am still here doing this,” he said. “I think sometimes as people become more senior, there can be a tendency to forget the position of privilege we’ve been placed into as leaders. I don’t take it lightly that the decisions I make every day can truly change people’s lives and impact their and their family’s future. I try to remind myself of that all the time.”



With a wealth of experience and a strong connection to Travis, Johnson emphasized the base’s vital role in supporting rapid global mobility for the nation and its allies.



“People first — they will take care of the rest,” he said, summing up his leadership philosophy. This simple yet powerful approach, he added, requires intentional effort and care.



Johnson is eager to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to Team Travis, grounded in years of operational experience and a leadership style that centers around ensuring Airmen are prepared for all aspects of the mission.



“For Travis, our top priority is to be mission ready,” Johnson said. “I need this team to be able to fight tonight with what they have now.”



Reflecting on his role, Johnson described leadership as a balancing act — one that involves navigating complex challenges, having difficult conversations, and inspiring those around him.



“The demands on time can be overwhelming, but leadership is a gift,” he said. “It’s essential to make the most of the time you’re given.”



For Johnson, assuming command is not just about taking the helm, it’s about empowering the people who make the mission possible. During his initial immersion into the wing’s operations, he quickly recognized what sets Team Travis apart: its talent.



“Team Travis is an incredibly talented group,” he said. “People here want to execute what they’ve been trained to do. This team is innovative, resourceful, and mission-focused, even when faced with limited resources.”



Guided by a clear mission, a people-first philosophy, and a deep respect for the talent and resilience of Team Travis, Johnson continues to lead the 60th AMW to new heights. Together, Col Johnson and Team Travis will continue to uphold the Air Force’s promise to deliver Rapid Global Mobility — anytime, anywhere.