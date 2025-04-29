U.S. Coast Guard Station Pensacola, Escambia County First Responders Conduct Exercise on NAS Pensacola

Photo By Ensign Clarabelle Knyzhov | PENSACOLA, Fla. — Escambia County Fire and Rescue personnel communicate with the...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Clarabelle Knyzhov | PENSACOLA, Fla. — Escambia County Fire and Rescue personnel communicate with the U.S. Coast Guard during a mass rescue operation exercise May 1 at Coast Guard Station Pensacola, simulating a large-scale maritime emergency. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile supports a wide range of Coast Guard operations to include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, aids to navigation, and ports, waterways, and coastal security from the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Jefferson County line in Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Clarabelle Knyzhov) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile and conducted a mass rescue operation exercise May 1 at Coast Guard Station Pensacola, simulating a large-scale maritime emergency.



The exercise, designed to enhance regional emergency response capabilities, involved the deployment of rescue mannequins to simulate multiple victims in the water. During the operation, U.S. Coast Guard service members and Escambia County Fire & Rescue and Escambia County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) worked side by side to test real-time coordination, communication and rescue procedures.



“There’s nothing more important to us than having those strong partnerships,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mike Francis, Coast Guard Sector Mobile response department head. “The ability to multiply our force on the water is critical, especially when you have 10 to 20 people in the water. We really do rely on the relationship that the command and Naval Air Station Pensacola build.”



The training scenario emphasized the importance of interagency collaboration in responding to high-casualty maritime incidents. Participants included local, federal and military personnel, all focused on improving response speed, efficiency and teamwork under pressure.



“It’s very realistic – we don’t want to think about that happening, but there is the potential for that situation to occur,” Francis said. “Operationally getting out on the water and working together in real-time will prepare us to execute this operation.”



NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. Along with numerous aviation and cyber warfare training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, preserving U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.



