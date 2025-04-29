Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Holsey Meets with President Milei and Defense Leaders in Argentina

    ARGENTINA

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), visited Argentina April 28 – May 1, 2025, and met with Argentine President Javier Milei and senior defense leaders to discuss strengthening the longstanding U.S.-Argentina defense partnership.

    The visit underscores the enduring commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between the United States and Argentina. This was Holsey’s first visit to the nation since assuming command of SOUTHCOM last November.

    On April 29 in Buenos Aires, Holsey and U.S. Embassy Argentina Charge d’Affaires Abigail L. Dressel met with Milei and discussed efforts to deepen the bilateral defense partnership and work together to strengthen regional security.

    Holsey and Dressel also met separately with Minister of Defense Luis Petri and Chief of the Argentine Armed Forces’ Joint Staff General Xavier Isaac on April 29. Both discussions focused on future U.S-Argentina military collaboration and continued U.S. support to Argentine efforts to modernize the nation’s defense capabilities.

    On April 30, Holsey and Dressel traveled to southernmost Argentina for a visit to the naval base in Ushuaia. Both leaders engaged with the Argentine Navy’s Southern Naval Area Command leaders to get a firsthand look at the critical role they play in safeguarding maritime routes vital to global commerce.

    With over two centuries of diplomatic ties, the United States and Argentina enjoy a longstanding partnership and continue to strengthen their political, security, economic, and cultural bonds. Argentina is a trusted regional partner in promoting democracy, security, and prosperity.

    Argentina
    SOUTHCOM
    Alvin Holsey
    Javier Milei
    Luis Petri
    Ushuaia

