USACE Chicago District Hosts Successful Industry Open House

CHICAGO, IL – May 1st, 2025



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District welcomed more than 130 industry professionals, contractors, and vendors to its annual Industry Open House, held at the district headquarters in downtown Chicago. The event serves as a vital opportunity for private-sector partners to engage directly with district leadership, learn about upcoming contract opportunities, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the district’s mission and priorities.



Key leadership in attendance included District Commander COL. Kenneth P. Rockwell, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Stephen B. Fischer, Chief of Contracting Elizabeth Dennison, Chief of Engineering and Construction Linda Sorn, Chief of Programs and Project Management Felicia Kirksey-Harris, Chief of Operations and Regulatory Paul Mazzeno, and District Counsel Kimberly Sabo.



“Today is about Delivery—learning how we can work together to deliver for the communities we serve and the Nation,” said COL. Rockwell.



The open house featured briefings on the USACE Chicago District’s mission and an in-depth forecast of future projects and contracting opportunities. These include initiatives in flood risk management, navigation infrastructure, ecosystem restoration, and environmental remediation.



The event drew strong interest from the business community, with 142 RSVPs and approximately 131 attendees. Participants appreciated the transparent communication and the chance to directly connect with decision-makers across the district’s technical and programmatic leadership.



The USACE Chicago District is committed to strengthening partnerships with industry to deliver innovative, sustainable infrastructure solutions that enhance the region’s resilience and quality of life.



For more information on how to do business with the district, visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 14:08 Story ID: 496716 Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Chicago District Hosts Successful Industry Open House, by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.