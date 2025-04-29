Post honors top volunteers

Fort Jackson honored its top volunteers during a Volunteer and Family of the Year ceremony held April 25 in the 1917 Club.



“If you are for good people in the world and good people in your life, volunteer somewhere, because you’re going to find wonderful people who care only about helping the ones in need or making a situation better,” said Will Sexton, a longtime volunteer on post.



Sexton was named Civilian Volunteer of the Year for the second time during the ceremony.



“Volunteering greatly enhances the quality of life for our Soldiers and Family members of the community,” said Marilynn Bailey, the post’s volunteer coordinator, who knows a thing or two about the winners having worked with some of them for years.



Fort Jackson’s volunteer program began in 1990 and in 1998 the first Family of the Year was presented.



“Volunteers contribute many hours of selfless service and personal dedication to make a difference in our community,” she added.



What struck Bailey was the variety of volunteer organizations the nominees were involved in, she said.



Sexton, a retired fire fighter, not only founded an official Fort Jackson Volunteer Group, but he volunteered at Dorn VA during “We Love Our Patients” week; served dinner to residents staying at the Fisher House and Ronald McDonald House; and is the post’s Blood Drive Coordinator. He also organized environmental clean up efforts on post.



The Youth Volunteer of the Year Roman Morgan is a honor student at Dent Middle School and co-founder of “It’s Cool to Be Kind, Be a Leader,” which made and distributed custom bracelets aimed at ending bullying. He also helped with various events with the Dorn VA Clinic, Salvation Army and Wreaths Across America.



Sgt. Isela Gordon, the Active-Duty Military Volunteer of the Year, devoted endless hours of her personal time and energy as a counselor to the Crisis Text Line, demonstrating and unwavering commitment and level of care for those experiencing severe life crisis. Gordon’s ability to speak two languages helped her provide clear and accurate translation for those who cannot express it themselves.



First Sgt. Elliot Mendez and his Family were named the post’s Family of the Year for embodying selfless service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their military and local communities. Their dedication to volunteerism, community engagement, and professional excellence highlights their exceptional contributions to Fort Jackson and beyond.



Over the past year, he served as Parent Teacher Association member and year-round coach for Child and Youth Services, while his wife Chelsea is integral to the Pierce Terrace Elementary School’s PTA and is the Fort Jackson School Board president. Elliot is also a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Richland County.



“The nominees were truly dedicated to the organization and contributed countless hours of their time and talent,” Bailey said. They “chose to make a difference in the organization, and we salute them.”

