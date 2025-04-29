Army Reserve Ambassador catalyst for Congressional Gold Medal

Photo By Russell Toof | Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), presents the Congressional Gold Medal...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), presents the Congressional Gold Medal to Stanley Earley III, son of 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion commander Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, during a ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol building. Judith Earley (left), Lt. Col. Adams Earley's daughter, was also present to help accept the medal. see less | View Image Page

Some 80 years after their groundbreaking contributions in World War II, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor awarded in the United States, in a moving ceremony held in the U.S. Capitol building. The event drew members of Congress and hundreds of attendees excited to recognize the unit’s long-overdue acclaim.



Stanley Earley III, son of unit commander Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, accepted the medal on behalf of the 6888th. “The Congressional Gold Medal has reinforced the principle that those who dedicate themselves fully regardless of race or gender can be recognized at the highest levels,” he said. Judith Earley, Lt. Col. Adams Earley's daughter, was also present to help accept the medal.



Retired Army Colonel Edna Cummings, Army Reserve Ambassador for Maryland, spearheaded the legislative effort that culminated in the award. “Due to the tenacity of families and hundreds of supporters worldwide, the ‘Six Triple Eight’s’ history is known internationally,” said Cummings. “I just like to say with my utmost appreciation, respect, and humility, please know that everyone in here, all of you helped shape the enduring legacy of the Six Triple Eight.”



From military leadership and the halls of Congress to the entertainment industry, Cummings has dedicated years to making sure the story was told.



Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), hosted the ceremony. “As we've heard today, the story of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ has been buried in American history for quite some time,” said Johnson. “But we are grateful for the many descendants, historians, and advocates with us today who helped bring the legacy of this storied unit to light.”



The ceremony was also attended by a bipartisan group of congressional leaders including Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), former Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.J.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.).



Army Reserve leadership, both past and present, was well-represented, including retired Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, former chief of the Army Reserve; Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, current Army Reserve command sergeant major; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Army Reserve command chief warrant officer; and Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the 99th Readiness Division.



The 6888th, the only unit of its kind, deployed to Europe in 1945 to clear a massive backlog of undelivered mail that had accumulated due to wartime disruptions. Exposed to challenging conditions—unheated, dark warehouses with rats and spoiled food—the Soldiers nevertheless processed approximately 65,000 pieces of mail per eight-hour shift. Motivated by their motto – “no mail, low morale,” they worked around the clock with unwavering dedication, sorting through roughly 17 million pieces of mail, completing their mission in just three months – half the expected timeframe.