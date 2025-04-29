16 Military Hospitals Receive Highest Leapfrog Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Defense Health Agency announced today that sixteen military hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2025, demonstrating DHA’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care, and transparency.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 22 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



DHA leads federal health care systems in adopting the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, setting a standard for transparency in patient care. This program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level.



“Our participation in this program showcases the consistent rigor our medical teams apply to safe, effective health care delivery,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and DHA Chief Medical Officer. “These grades reflect our ongoing commitment to meeting high standards for the patients we are privileged to serve.”



The 16 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Spring 2025 are:

• 81st Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi

• 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir, Virginia

• Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

• Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

• Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas

• Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia

• Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado

• Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

• Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Benning, Georgia

• Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

• Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Virginia

• Naval Medical Center San Diego, San Diego, California

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

• William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Guam



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



