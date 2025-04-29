Fort Buchanan's Antilles High School Empowers Students for Future Success

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Students from Antilles High School (AHS), along with military families and community...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Students from Antilles High School (AHS), along with military families and community members, gathered, May 1 at the school gymnasium for the Decision Day College and Career Fair. This event provided valuable resources for students as they plan their educational and career paths. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO-Students from Antilles High School (AHS), along with military families and community members, gathered, May 1 at the school gymnasium for the Decision Day College and Career Fair. This event provided valuable resources for students as they plan their educational and career paths.



Cecile Vélez Cabrera, a teacher at Antilles High School and the chairperson for school improvement, coordinated the event.



"We designed this fair for all students from ninth to twelfth grade so they can have all the information they need as they prepare for their college and careers," said Vélez Cabrera, who has been with the school for 15 years.



Over 30 institutions participated in the event, including colleges, vocational institutes, and military academies.



"This is my passion. I love helping students and the community so they can have opportunities for growth and a brighter future," added Vélez Cabrera.



Nataniel Pacheco Pagán, a 10th-grade student who attended the fair, expressed his desire to take advanced math classes at the college level.



"I am progressing in my math classes, so I want to start taking college courses while still in high school. I also want to learn about what each university offers so I can consider them after I graduate," said Pacheco Pagán.



He mentioned he is still undecided about his field of study.



"I am interested in radiology, orthodontics, and engineering. This fair helps me explore my options. If I choose to pursue engineering, I can attend the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez or the Polytechnic University," he noted.



Pacheco Pagán considers Fort Buchanan his second home, believing it has provided him with numerous opportunities.



"Fort Buchanan is a wonderful community. It offers many benefits for children and students, including quality schools, volunteer opportunities, and options to participate in sports and clubs," he said.



Thais DeJesús, a 12th-grade student, attended the fair to gather information about the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC).



"I will be attending the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez to study psychology, and I also want to join ROTC. After that, I plan to study law because I enjoy defending people's rights," said DeJesús.



Representatives from various colleges were impressed with the AHS students.



"The students are very focused. They know what they are looking for in a university. They are proficient in English and excel in math and science," remarked Osvaldo Cruz from InterAmerican University.



Cristian Pérez from the Liceo de Artes y Tecnología noted, "This fair is a great opportunity to empower the students. These are bright students with high expectations and specific goals. They know what they want to study, and we would be honored to have them at our university."



Antilles High School is a nonsectarian, co-educational high school under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Mid Atlantic district. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense.