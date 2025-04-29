173rd Airborne Brigade Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Final WWII Battle in Italy

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade stand in formation...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade stand in formation during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Casale, the final battle fought on Italian soil during World War II. The event honored U.S. soldier Richard Carlson, who was killed in action on April 30, 1945, while fighting alongside Italian partisans. The ceremony highlighted enduring U.S.- Italian ties and honored the sacrifices made for liberation. see less | View Image Page

Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade stood shoulder to shoulder with Italian officials and local residents this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Casale—the final battle fought on Italian soil during World War II.



In crisp Army Green Service Uniforms, soldiers stood at attention as wreaths were laid in honor of U.S. Army soldier Richard Carlson. Carlson was killed on April 30, 1945, while fighting alongside Italian partisans to help expel occupying German forces.



“It’s always good to build relationships with Italians and to commemorate what we did—and what they did—80 years ago,” said Spc. Rodriguez Juan, a patient administration specialist attending his first overseas World War II commemoration. “Thank you to those soldiers 80 years ago who made that ultimate sacrifice.”



Rodriguez said he was struck by how much of the town’s architecture has endured.



“It’s kind of amazing. In my mind, I try to picture what it might have looked like back then,” he said. “Some of the same buildings are still standing.”



The Battle of Monte Casale was pivotal in the Allied push to liberate northern Italy. Carlson, a Minnesota native, was posthumously awarded the Silver Medal for Military Valor by the Italian government. A local park in Ponti sul Mincio now bears his name.



“We dedicated a playground to the memory of Richard Carlson to thank him for his selfless sacrifice,” said Massimiliano Rossi, Mayor of Ponti sul Mincio. “Thanks to him and many others, our children are safe today and can play here. That is priceless. We will forever remember him and his legacy.”



“It took courage for him to survive and fight,” said Sgt. Stephany Marie, a wheeled vehicle mechanic. “It took courage to keep going.”



For Sgt. Keighland Young, a welder and machinist, the ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the Army’s core values.



“I think it shows a great display of Army values—his bravery and courage,” Young said. “Even after the war, he went the extra mile.”



Spc. Bryson Stone, a fueler, said participating in the ceremony carried special significance.



“It feels good. It’s a little bit different from stateside,” he said. “I feel important. I’m glad the brigade could show up.”



Stone added that the commemoration was also about honoring the enduring partnership between the United States and Italy.



“They played a big part in the war and in helping us,” he said. “Why not show our support and celebrate?”



The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward-deployed across Italy and Germany, serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe. Ceremonies like the one in Ponti sul Mincio continue to strengthen the historic bond between American forces and their Italian allies.