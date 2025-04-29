Naval Base San Diego Celebrates SAPR Month with Cakes and Ponies

Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) recognized Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) during the month of April with multiple events at various locations around the base. The team kicked off the month with a cake baking contest and closed out the month with ponies.



“Our goal is to get people engaged in awareness and prevention,” said Jenna Pinkham, NBSD supervisory sexual assault response coordinator, about the goal of hosting events focused on SAPR.



A total of four events took place, including the 5th annual Challenge of the Galleys cake baking competition on April 4th, Strike Out Sexual Assault bowling competition on April 22nd, SAPR month special meal on April 23rd and Ponies for Prevention therapy mini-horse engagement on April 29th.



“My favorite event has to be this event [Ponies for Prevention], you can’t go wrong with therapy ponies,” said NBSD Master at Arms 1st Class Samantha Collura of Miami, Fla. Collura has served as a unit victim advocate (UVA) since 2021 in addition to her position as a military working dog handler.



“Being a voice for somebody who may not be able to be a voice for themselves is important,” said Collura.

“Today [April 4th] is about generating conversation and awareness about sexual assault and its effects on victims, survivors, our community and our society as a whole,” said Pinkham at Challenge of the Galleys.



Pinkham leads a team of qualified civilian and military UVAs providing 24/7 intervention services for individuals, service members and their age eligible dependents who have experienced sexual assault. Some of these UVAs volunteered to support these events and many were recognized for their contributions to victim advocacy.



Collura and other UVAs from the base, USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Essex (LHD 2), USS Germantown (LSD 42), USS Lake Erie (CG 70) and USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were presented awards for their excellence in support



“These individuals have gone above and beyond their role,” said NBSD Command Master Chief Kristopher Freyberg.

A team from the base Transient Personnel Unit won the baking competition, USS ESSEX (LHD 2) won the bowling competition and everyone won, who participated in the special meal and/or spent time with a miniature therapy horse.



“Sexual assault awareness and response requires everyone’s participation. We each have a role to play, and the fight is year-round,” said Freyberg.



If you need help please call 1-877-995-5247 or visit https://shlhotlines.safehelpline.org/online.

