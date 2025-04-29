Naval Support Facility Beaufort Regional Assessment

Photo By Lindsay Schreiber | Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort participated in the second phase of assessments...... read more read more Photo By Lindsay Schreiber | Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort participated in the second phase of assessments or Regional Assessment (RASS) that leads towards their Security Department’s certification with the guidance from the Navy Region Southeast (NRSE) Assessment Team from 31 March-02 April. see less | View Image Page

Beaufort S.C.- Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort participated in the second phase of assessments or Regional Assessment (RASS) that leads towards their Security Department’s certification with the guidance from the Navy Region Southeast (NRSE) Assessment Team from 31 March-02 April. The assessment led to an overall score of 89 and NSF Beaufort was officially recommended to proceed to the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) in September, led by the Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Assessment Team and final certification. Attending the event was Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO), and Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island Federal Fire and Emergency Services (FED Fire & ES). The NSF Beaufort’s Watch Commander, Navy Master-at-Arms Second Class (MA2) Ryan Martincek demonstrated his skills as the incident commander in leading the installation through a set of drills that encompassed an unauthorized vehicle entering the installation and an active threat with role players as casualties. With the help of Sgt. Morris from BCSO and Assistant Chief of Operation Ray Smith from FED Fire & ES, the installation not only took care of the active threat but treated and stabilized the wounded for transport, ensuring that loss of life was minimized and demonstrate the interoperability between federal and local agencies to respond and effectively tackle a very complex and evolving situation. The training and personal relationships form in these high-level events will only strengthen the resolve and teamwork demonstrating the Whole of Community Approach concept.