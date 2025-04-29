NAVWAR Pioneers Augmented Reality Technology to Provide Technical Support from Anywhere

Photo By Dana Rene White | The latest iteration of the Augmented Reality Maintenance System, or ARMS, is being...... read more read more Photo By Dana Rene White | The latest iteration of the Augmented Reality Maintenance System, or ARMS, is being developed by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for the U.S. Navy surface fleet includes a modified Panasonic Toughbook, which exceeds standard ratings for shock, drop, and resistance to dust and water, as well as a USB-connected headset and simplified AR glasses in a compact portable container. Shipboard maintainers can contact a shore-based subject matter expert in real time with audio, video and text chat so the remote expert can see and hear what the sailor is experiencing. The sailor also can access technical manuals and other tools to help with the repair. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White; inset image from the NAVSEA Warfare Centers Technical Capabilities Manual, Rev. 7, January 2018, Distro A release) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy ships are akin to ecosystems, highly intricate systems all working in tandem with the Sailors who utilize and maintain them. When something breaks, the ecosystem remains out-of-balance, sometimes even bringing operations to a standstill, until it can be fixed. Coordinating repairs on an underway ship is complex and costly, involving logistics to schedule flights, technician’s availability and funding approvals.



Now, thanks to enhanced technology available to the Navy like Augmented Reality Maintenance System (ARMS), fielded by Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Port Hueneme Division (PHD) and championed by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), a technician can connect with a Sailor aboard a ship from anywhere in the world and provide real-time technical assistance, maintenance support or training. Usable on AR headsets, smart goggles, tablets, etc., the ARMS software is viable on a multitude of hardware devices to provide even more flexibility to the user.



Initially developed by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst a few years ago, NAVWAR became involved in bringing the capability to the Fleet following a demonstration in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Q1. With further collaboration alongside Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, Program Executive Office (PEO) Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) and PEO Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I), NAVWAR is aiming to get ARMS operational as soon as FY2025 Q2.



“ARMS is a gamechanger for the Fleet. By leveraging already existing technology, we are adapting to the complex needs of Sailors and technicians in this rapidly changing environment,” said Janice Kook, deputy technical director of the Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD) at NAVWAR. “We, along with our partners, want to get this capability into the hands of our Sailors as quickly as possible.”



With the ARMS technology successfully demonstrated aboard the USS Spruance (DDG-111) Feb. 10, NAVWAR continued to improve its functionality in time to be installed on the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG-11) for its deployment in March. Initial responses from Sailors following the systems installation in late March has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Next steps involve getting ARMS on other U.S. Navy ships and shore sites, starting with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG-12).



“We're working closely with NSWC PHD to find new and innovative ways to get critical technologies like ARMS to the Fleet quickly,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano. “I'm proud of what our team has accomplished so far - we've set high goals for ourselves and we're meeting them. But what's even more important is that our sailors are getting the tools they need to do their jobs effectively, and that's what it's all about.”



ARMS seamlessly combines both real and virtual information into a single visual display for the AR headset user. Equipped with two speakers, two microphones and embedded cameras, the AR headset can bring the shore-side technician aboard a ship and right in front of the broken system with the ease of pressing a button. Technicians can upload files in the AR headset, like schematics or instructions, or chat with the Sailor via the messaging system, both of which are visualized in the wearer’s display. Able to operate on very low bandwidths and be integrated with shipboard networks, ARMS is licensed at no additional cost due to government ownership of its software, making widespread adoption across the Fleet easier to achieve.



Given how critical remote support is during travel-restricted and contested environments, ARMS will bring increased and efficient functionality to the Fleet as Sailors will be able to conduct their own repairs and maintenance without the need to wait for Fleet tech assistance to arrive. An integral part of sailor self-sufficiency is leveraging next-generation tools like ARMS to further empower them.



“With our systems command teammates, NAVWAR is blazing a new path to the agile and autonomous future. With the advent of ARMS, Sailors are empowered with real-time advice from a technician anywhere shoreside, replacing the need for an aboard tech assist,” said Richard Caccese, director of FRD at NAVWAR. “We are proud to support this effort alongside our partners at NAVSEA/NWSC PHD, NAVAIR/Lakehurst, NIWC Pacific PEO IWS and PEO C4I.”



In a few years, perhaps Sailors with AR goggles strapped to their heads will not be an uncommon sight on a ship. With unparalleled access to technical experts and their breadth of knowledge right at users’ fingertips through ARMS, Sailors now and into the future will have the tools they need to repair anything in their fragile ecosystem. As NAVWAR leads the charge in AR capabilities within the Navy, they are fostering next-generational technological advancements to contend with any obstacle, in any environment.



