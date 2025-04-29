Joint Base Security Drill- Beaufort South Carolina

Beaufort S.C- Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort’s Security Department participated in a joint training event on 22 April 20205 with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit onboard NSF Beaufort, leading to a certification of a new team leader from the EOD unit, SSgt Jeronimo. With the guidance of SSgt. Scheunemann, who was overseeing the certification, the event went from reporting the suspected pedestrian carried improvised explosive device (PCIED), to the team deploying on base, and the actual rendering the item safe and removing it. Navy Master-at-Arms Third Class (MA3) Gaston let the installation Security Department as the incident commander and Watch Commander during the event, ensuring the event location was secure and effectively communicating to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) the status of the situation and maintaining control of the scene along with SSgt Jeronimo. Both units worked effectively as a team ensuring the installation and all personal aboard were kept safe, leading to an overall successful day that demonstrated the teamwork between both NSF Beaufort’s Security Department and MCAS Beaufort EOD. With world-wide events evolving daily, it is paramount that this level of interoperability is maintained. NSF Beaufort is always appreciative of the outside agencies that support our security mission and is a testimony to the dedication and professionalism of all our partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 Story ID: 496685 Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US