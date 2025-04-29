A Legacy of Service and New Beginnings



NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa- In the corridors of a Berlin Museum, a photograph hangs as a silent witness to history, a young Sgt. 1st Class Michael Rafferty, standing watch as the Berlin Wall crumbled down. It was 1989, a moment that symbolized the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in global history. For Rafferty, it was one moment of many in a career that spanned decades, a career that etched his name and his image into Army history.

Rafferty’s journey began in 1984 as a military police officer. In 1991, he transitioned to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), where his mission shifted to inspiring the next generation of soldiers. Even after retiring in 2005, Rafferty’s commitment to the Army never wavered; he has remained with USAREC as a government employee, for nearly 20 years, bringing his total service to over 40 years. His legacy is a testament to duty, honor, and the enduring call of service.



But for Rafferty, the Army wasn’t just a job, it was a calling, a purpose greater than himself. While his professional legacy is etched on museum walls, his personal legacy is carried forward by the youngest of five children, Elijah.

For years, Elijah chartered a different course than his father, Rafferty. He pursued a steady job with reliable pay, a path many would consider successful. Yet, as time passed, he felt a growing dissatisfaction, a yearning for something greater. Watching others settle into the routine of life without purpose, Elijah knew he wanted more. He wanted to break his day-to-day cycle and find a sense of meaning.



When Elijah announced his decision to join the Army, it came as a surprise. Rafferty, as Elijah says, the “anchor” of the family, met the news with quiet pride and a hint of bittersweet emotion. Rafferty admits that losing his youngest to the Army was hard, but knew it was only fair for Elijah, like he himself did decades ago, carved his own path. With guidance of his father’s wisdom and the Greensburg Recruiting Company in Pennsylvania, Elijah embraced the call to serve.



On the day Elijah raised his hand and took the oath, he carried more than his resolve. On his hand was his grandfather’s ring who served in the Air Force. In his pocket his brother’s Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Airborne Wings, his sister’s Navy Aircrew Wings, and Rafferty’s Glenn E. Morrell ring from his days in recruiting. These were more than symbols; they were a tangible connection to generations of service and sacrifice.



For Elijah, joining the Army wasn’t about following a family tradition— it was about having the strength to realize that the average day-to-day wasn’t his to take, that he knew the Army would be the best choice to provide the tools to carve his own path, and perhaps, like Rafferty, carve out his own piece of history. “I’m ready to be in the thick of it” Elijah says, embodying the spirit of resilience and purpose that defines the Army.



Elijah’s story is a reminder of what’s possible when you answer your own desire to wake up and want more purpose, and chance to rise above the ordinary to become part of something more than yourself.

As Elijah steps into his journey, he carries the weight of his family’s legacy while building his own. He embodies the Army’s motto: “This We’ll Defend”



Now it’s your turn. If you feel the same calling, if you’re ready to rise above the day-to-day and find your purpose, the Army is waiting.

