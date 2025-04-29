Task Force Associator opens Joint Light Leaders Course to sister services

U.S. Army Task Force Associator recently hosted the Joint Light Leaders Course, opening it up to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa sister services for the first time between April 21-25, at Camp Lemonnier and Arta Range, Djibouti.



The Joint Light Leaders Course is a five-day course designed to help students learn basic infantry tactics, planning, and leadership. The course culminated with a field training exercise, where participants were challenged to maneuver across rough terrain to achieve their learning objectives.



“JLLC gives participants an opportunity to get some hands-on leadership experience,” said U.S. Army Capt. Robert Rengifo, TFAS assistant operations officer. “They were given an instruction, and it was up to them to make a plan, manage their team, and execute the mission.”



This iteration of JLLC was the first of its kind, as it included participants from the U.S. Marines and Navy. The TFAS used the last course as a building block to refine the training, making it more practical and applicable for a joint environment.



“We opened the course to other branches to build cohesion across Camp Lemonnier,” said Rengifo. “It helps junior service members integrate with people in different specialties, from different backgrounds and different career fields to build them up as the leaders we want to see in our military force.”



The participants trained various skills such as troop leading procedures, operations orders, land navigation, call for fire, formations and order of movement, crossing linear danger areas, objective rally points, squad attack, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and weapons emplacement.



“Teaching everyone the basics helps us prepare a solid foundation to lean on and build off of,” said Spc. Christian Kota-Montoya, CJTF - HOA J-31 property admin clerk. “Training together in a joint environment helps prepare us for any obstacle, and enables us to counter any adversary, as a joint fighting force.”



CJTF-HOA continuously supports operations and plans in East Africa to maintain and protect capable, enduring and contingency locations across their area of responsibility.

Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 Story ID: 496682 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ This work, Task Force Associator opens Joint Light Leaders Course to sister services, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek