Honoring 60 Years of Red Carpet, Moody AFB partnership

LAKE PARK, Ga. — Red Carpet of South Georgia commemorated its 60th anniversary with a distinguished celebratory event honoring community and service alongside Moody Air Force Base leadership at Lake Park, Georgia, April 26, 2025.



Rooted in service and Southern hospitality, Red Carpet of South Georgia unites local business leaders and community members to support Moody AFB through events, recognition programs, and meaningful connections ensuring every service member and their family feels at home.



“Red Carpet’s mission is to provide unwavering and welcoming support to Moody AFB and all military personnel in the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Statistical area,” said Jennifer Walker, Red Carpet Committee chairman. “We work closely with our friends all across base, and particularly in public affairs, protocol, and the first sergeant’s council, to identify any Airmen needs that Red Carpet can support.”



The Red Carpet initiative began during the Vietnam War as a local effort by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee to welcome new Airmen to Moody AFB. Despite challenges like mission transitions, the community and base adapted together. Today, Moody contributes more than $500 million annually to the local economy and supports nearly 3,000 personnel. Additionally, the base provides emergency assistance to the local community and plays an active role in civic life, strengthening ties through efforts like Red Carpet and Moody Support Committee.



“Every person who has ever served at Moody AFB is a Moody Missionary, carrying the flag with the high standards across the world,” said Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Committee co-founder. “Moody maintains its high standards, inspiring those in the community to do the same.”



The high standards at Moody AFB extend beyond the base, deeply influencing the surrounding community. As Dr. Lucy notes, these values inspire both service members and residents alike.



“Any long-time resident will testify that they can’t imagine Valdosta without ‘our’ base,” Walker said. “The presence of Moody AFB offers significant benefits to the surrounding community. Our community is enriched by every Airman who comes to Moody AFB, and each service member brings a unique perspective that adds to our area. Economically, the base is a major employer, providing both military and civilian jobs, and stimulating local businesses through spending by personnel and their families. The base is a valuable resource during emergencies, providing personnel and resources for disaster relief.”



The Red Carpet Committee continues to serve as a vital link between Moody AFB and the local community, building lasting bonds through quarterly welcome dinners and family-centered events. From holiday traditions like the Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner to emergency support initiatives, the committee’s mission continues to expand. In 2019, it introduced the W. Parker Greene Memorial Scholarship to honor Greene’s enduring legacy. Since its launch in 2020, the program has awarded more than $75,000 to Airmen pursuing higher education, made possible by the generous support of local sponsors.



“The reason why Moody support efforts are successful is because the city, county, and local citizens are behind us,” Dr. Lucy said. “It is not a one-person job; it really takes everyone.”



As the celebration unfolded, the depth of community support for Moody AFB was unmistakable, highlighting just how meaningful the weekend was for both the base and the organizing committee. Community members and service personnel came together for the occasion, joined by distinguished guests such as Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, and an especially notable attendee, Marion Kovach, who had also been present at the very first Red Carpet anniversary.



“On a personal note, the weekend is special to me because it represents the continuation of community support for our military members,” Walker said. “In my personal opinion, I think it is critical to show our military members how much we appreciate them and the sacrifices they make for our country. I want them to know that this community truly cares for them and their families, and they can rest easy knowing that we are here for their families while they may be deployed elsewhere.”



This deep sense of pride and gratitude is shared by many, as Dr. Lucy emphasizes the vital role of Moody AFB and its people.



“We are proud of Moody AFB, its Airmen and families, who carry out critical missions for the United States Air Force,” she said.



Looking ahead, Walker says the Red Carpet Committee plans to expand its resources available for Airmen and their families, continuing a legacy beyond six decades.



“The relationship between Moody Air Force and the entire South Georgia community is one of the best,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “People remember the times they have here because of the local community. Not every place in the United States or the world is like this, and I have been stationed all over this country and all over the world. You do not get the type of support that you do here, and it is critical. It is like having an extra person who ensures that we can get our mission done every day because they make sure that everyone is taken care of, so we can execute the mission.”

