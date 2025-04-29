166th Regiment Soldier recognized for quality assurance excellence

Fort Eustis, Va. — U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Gerald Funk has been named the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Quality Assurance Evaluator of the Year (QAEY), recognizing his exceptional work in upholding educational standards and advancing the Army’s training mission.



Funk served as a Quality Assurance (QA) noncommissioned officer with 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute from Feb. 2018 to April 2025. He earned this prestigious honor through a competitive evaluation process managed by TRADOC’s QA office. The award highlights individuals who demonstrate exceptional application of the Army QA program standards and evaluator competencies.



“I always make it a point to take on positions outside of my area of expertise to challenge myself and learn new skillsets,” Funk says. “I entered the competition to prove to myself that I’ve developed — even exceled — during my time as a QA.”



Nominees for the award must meet strict criteria, including successful completion of the QA evaluator basic course, evaluator certification through the QA evaluator development program, and demonstrated use of six essential QA evaluator competencies: professional practice, systematic inquiry, situational analysis, project management, reflective practice, and interpersonal competence.



Funk’s nomination stood out among his peers, with a commanding essay detailing how he embodied these six core competencies in his QA role. His contributions were further supported by a strong recommendation from his command, citing his leadership, commitment to Army learning standards, and instructional excellence.



“[Funk’s] unwavering commitment to the quality assurance program has set a benchmark for excellence and left a lasting impact on the 166th Regiment, our organization’s reputation, and other Regional Training Institutes nationwide,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Rhoads, commandant of 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment. “He has proven to be exceptional as a quality assurance evaluator.”



This was the first time the QAEY competition has been held. Moving forward, the competition will occurr annually in February, and award recipients will be formally recognized at the Army’s QA program forum in March, as Funk was this year. Funk received his award in front of fellow evaluators, Army education leaders, and peers, marking a notable achievement in his career and reinforcing the Army’s ongoing commitment to excellence in training and leader development.



“It felt great hearing my name announced as the winner at the forum,” said Funk. “It validated the hard work I put into the role.”



Funk has served in the Army National Guard for 24 years and began a new role as chief instructor for 2nd Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard this month. He resides in Carlisle, Pa. with his wife Andrea and their two children.

