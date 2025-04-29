First MRI Scan at the New Roosevelt Pavilion MRI Suite

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Lareina Ng, Chief magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Tech, and Hailu Woldemichael, MRI...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Lareina Ng, Chief magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Tech, and Hailu Woldemichael, MRI Tech, stand in the MRI Liberty suite at the new Roosevelt Pavilion, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., on Apr. 28, 2025. The facility features advanced imaging technology and offers state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities at one of the nation’s premier military medical centers. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

By Lenore Worthy

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Radiology staff at Walter Reed performed their first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in the newly opened Roosevelt Pavilion on April 28.



The Roosevelt Pavilion’s state-of-the-art MRI suite includes new MRI scanners that enhance the care provided at The President’s Hospital.



“Our new MRI scanners are something that I have been looking forward to in the radiology department. The departmental design increases our operational efficiency and allows a higher level of patient satisfaction,” said Kester L. Kemp Jr., the department’s clinical service manager.



The Roosevelt Pavilion MRI Suite



The Roosevelt Pavilion has three new, “wider bore” MRI machines that provide more space and flexibility in patient positioning to reduce anxiety and the claustrophobic feeling that some patients experience when they receive an MRI. The scanners also include a wireless sound system so patients can listen to their favorite music while receiving their MRI.



“My MRI scan experience wasn’t invasive, and I didn’t feel any side effects,” said Brandon Moore, a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman who is one of the first patients treated in the Roosevelt Pavilion. “The music to my ears was an improved upgrade versus the humming,” he added.



“The MRI scanner quality is better, and it scans faster, which is good for the patients,” said Lareina Ng, chief MRI technician.



Walter Reed is in the midst of a two-week transition to the newly opened Roosevelt Pavilion and is excited about sharing all of the “firsts” that will enhance patient and staff experience.