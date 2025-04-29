III MEF/MCIPAC COMMSTRAT FTX: Training to Fight, Win, and Tell the Marine Corps’ Story

Photo By Sgt. Noah Masog | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. JVonnta M. Taylor, a Communication Strategy and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Noah Masog | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. JVonnta M. Taylor, a Communication Strategy and Operations chief with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, takes photos during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. Taylor, a native of Louisiana, and COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific have daily imagery requirements to improve technical acumen. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, Japan – The first III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise (FTX), held April 7-11, 2025, brought together Marines from across the Indo-Pacific for five days of fast-paced training that combined field skills and physical challenges with imagery acquisition. The event begins a new annual iterative program focused on building combat-ready COMMSTRAT professionals.



“Wearing full protective gear, carrying a rifle and a camera at the same time, while moving with an infantry unit onto an objective is no easy task—even for those of us with experience,” said Sgt. Noah Masog, a combat videographer with 3d Marine Division. “It’s not something we consistently train for across all duty stations, but exercises like this reinforce what’s expected in a tactical environment and how to stay sharp and mission-ready.”



Training began with an obstacle course relay and live-fire event at the Camp Hansen range, where Marines engaged with steel, moving, and reactive targets. Small teams, led by non-commissioned officers and senior lance corporals, participated in the training events and produced high-quality visual information products under tight deadlines, pushing themselves to meet demanding standards in a fast-paced environment.



As training progressed, Marines transitioned to Combat Town, following a 12-kilometer hike that served as both a physical challenge and a shift from live-fire exercises to urban operations. There, they learned infantry skills through hands-on training with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment and 3rd Intelligence Battalion’s Ground Sensor Platoon, and received technical instruction from III MEF’s Visual Information Officers.



No part of the training week stood out quite like the final training day. After a long day of hiking, pugil stick bouts, and processing imagery from the previous day, a surprise 1 a.m. wake-up, complete with artillery simulators and a highly distracting environment, launched a 60-question team exam on Marine Corps history and COMMSTRAT knowledge. By sunrise, Marines were fully immersed in infantry training, learning everything from room clearing and camouflage application to tactical site exploitation and how to operate as a COMMSTRAT enabler in a combat setting. For some Marines, that final training “day” lasted 29 hours into the next morning when their final video products were due.



“COMMSTRAT Marines exist to provide accurate visual records of significant events. Those significant events happen at the point of friction, carrying a combat load, and experiencing oxygen deprivation. And that’s where they need to demonstrate technical expertise,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Pete Thibodeau, III MEF Visual Information Officer. “This training prepares them to do exactly that.”



Support from across III MEF and MCIPAC helped make the event a success. Corpsmen, safety drivers, generator operators, martial arts instructors, and a headquarters element of Marines played vital roles—setting up the combat operations center, posting security, and acting as role players throughout the week.



More than just a field event, the COMMSTRAT FTX shaped Marines who are prepared to fight, win, and deliver timely imagery that continues to cement the Marine Corps’ legacy.