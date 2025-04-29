Stronger together: Families making a difference through service

Photo By Katisha Draughn-Fraguada | The Bullard family's service is rooted in love and a deep sense of purpose, and they...... read more read more Photo By Katisha Draughn-Fraguada | The Bullard family's service is rooted in love and a deep sense of purpose, and they take pride in supporting the Army mission, not just as individuals, but as a family unit. (Photo provided by Rena and Ja-Vell Bullard) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — This year as we reflect on the U.S. Army’s upcoming 250th Birthday, we will introduce three sets of families with ties to U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command who all actively support the mission each day and are leaving a lasting impact and legacy — all while serving together.



Jason, Nina and Jacob Borgeson



The Borgeson family has always had a willingness to serve.



Whether it was from their own personal time in the military, or hearing about their loved ones’ experiences and supporting them during their military journey, they have always displayed a compelling example of how family and service can intertwine, particularly when they all work for the same military organization.



Jason Borgeson, director, Manpower and Force Analysis, TRADOC G-8, said that he has the privilege of working alongside his daughter, Nina Borgeson, public affairs specialist, Communication Directorate, and his son, 2nd Lt. Jacob Borgeson, platoon leader with 329th Composite Watercraft Company, 7th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis.



“Although my children didn’t have a say in being related, they did have a say and choice to serve our great nation,” said Jason. “I feel that being raised as part of an Army family they were exposed to people, places, and experiences that would lead them to service.”



Jason served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, so Nina and Jacob were accustomed to relocating every few years, having the family temporarily apart due to deployments and training evolutions, and making new friends at school.



“Our family has a long legacy of service, and to know that we are continuing that means the world to me,” reflected Nina. “Growing up as an Army Brat and then becoming an Army civilian, it feels really nice knowing that I can give back to a community that has given me so much in my life and doing that alongside my family makes it even more meaningful.”



Jacob takes pride in leading Soldiers and finds great satisfaction in knowing that he is serving with his family by his side. While performing his duties and staying mission-focused each day, he feels equally connected to his dad and sister.



“Serving together with my dad and sister naturally brings those values to life,” said Jacob. “I'm very honored to be able to work with them in the same branch. It’s a reminder of the legacy we are carrying and the bond that we share through service.”



Jason said that his family’s service contributes to the Army’s overall mission by setting the example for serving our country.



“We demonstrate that there are many ways to serve. I served the Army in uniform for 30 years then transitioned to an Army civilian professional,” said Jason. “My daughter began her career through the Army Fellowship Program as a recent college graduate and my son earned an Army ROTC Scholarship where he attended James Madison University and commissioned into the regular Army as a watercraft platoon leader.”



Those job roles have helped Nina and Jacob become fully immersed in Army life and build a shared identity with the Army team by working with other Soldiers and civilians.



To be able to work with their fellow teammates and commemorate a milestone birthday for the Army together makes it even more special.



“I have always experienced this strong sense of solidarity and support from others in the military community and it really reflects how the Army Values show through in not just the workplace, but in everyday life,” Nina stated. “The Army life is all I’ve ever known, so it feels really meaningful to be able to celebrate this momentous anniversary with not only my dad, but also my brother who chose to serve in his footsteps.”



Serving in these different capacities, whether it is as a Soldier or civilian, showcases how much the Army has positively impacted their family and service.



“Our family's service adds to the Army's mission by showing what dedication across generations looks like,” explained Jacob. “It builds trust, strengthens unit cohesion, and reminds others that the mission is bigger than any one person — it's about something lasting and greater than ourselves.”



Brooke and Macie Daniel



Service in the U.S. Army is a profound commitment, but for Brooke and Macie Daniel, it’s also a powerful bond between two sisters.



Their service as Army civilians at TRADOC highlights the unique strength that comes with serving alongside someone who has had your back your entire life. With the Army’s 250th birthday around the corner, families like Brooke and Macie reflect the proud legacy of service that embodies the Army Values.



As the two sisters reflect on the Army’s upcoming birthday, they shared what it means to them to be able to celebrate it together.



“It's a powerful reminder that our connection goes beyond family ties; we're both part of this incredible legacy,” explained Macie, a staff action control officer at the TRADOC Office of the Secretary of the General Staff. “Seeing those Army Values – loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage – lived out by someone I'm so close to isn't just inspiring, it's a tangible link to the generations who've dedicated themselves before us.”



Brooke, a protocol coordinator at the TRADOC Executive Services Office, shared the same sentiment, stating “[Working together] adds a layer of shared experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything. When we talk about the demands of our work, or even the little daily wins, there's an immediate understanding.”



There’s a profound sense of pride and responsibility that comes with serving your country, and that feeling is amplified when you share it with family. For Macie and Brooke, their service provides a chance to display their commitment to duty and honor instilled in them through the Army Values.



“The accountability we have for each other extends beyond just being siblings; it's about upholding the standards we both believe in,” Brooke explained. “It's a powerful feeling to know that our familial bond strengthens our sense of duty and teamwork within the Army.”



For the Daniel sisters, their bond acts as a constant reminder that the Army Values aren't just words on a page, but a foundation for how they operate, both as a family and as members of the Army team.



While their individual contributions are vital, both sisters recognize the broader impact of their combined service.



“Beyond our individual roles and responsibilities, there's an inherent level of trust and understanding that comes from our familial connection,” Brooke stated. “Knowing that we both believe in and are actively working towards the Army's goals creates a unified front, a quiet determination that hopefully contributes to the overall effectiveness and resilience of the organization.”



Macie shared a similar point of view, stating that their family’s service reinforces the idea that dedication and service can be a deeply personal and enduring value.



“It showcases the human element of this organization, highlighting the commitment that extends beyond individual roles and into the fabric of families,” she added, stating she hopes it “inspires others to see the Army as more than just a job, but as a community with a profound sense of purpose that can connect people in meaningful ways.”



When asked what they enjoy most about working for the Department of the Army and TRADOC, both sisters emphasized the profound sense of purpose they feel.



“Knowing that the work we do, every single day, contributes to something larger than ourselves is incredibly motivating,” Macie stated. “There's a real camaraderie and a shared commitment to excellence, no matter your role.”



Brooke agreed and added that at the end of the day, “it's the people that I get to work alongside who truly make the experience exceptional. There's a unique camaraderie here; a shared understanding of mission and sacrifice that forges strong bonds. It's inspiring to be surrounded by such dedicated and skilled individuals, all working towards a common goal.”



Brooke and Macie legacy of service stands as a testament to the enduring power of family, the unwavering commitment of Army civilians and the dedication, professionalism, and collaborative spirit that are essential to the Army’s success.



Rena and Ja-Vell Bullard



Rena Bullard said that working with her son as a civilian for the U.S. Army is one of her greatest honors.



“Though not in uniform, we feel the same pride, purpose, and responsibility. The Army Values are not just ideals; they are principles we live by,” reflected Rena Bullard, training requirements analyst with the TRADOC G-3/5/7. “We hold each other to a higher standard, knowing our work directly supports Soldiers, families, and the mission. There’s also a strong sense of legacy. Seeing my son’s dedication reminds me of my husband’s service, continuing a tradition of integrity and commitment.”



The patriarch of their family, Retired Sgt. Maj. Richard Bullard, served for 30 years in the U.S. Army.



“Growing up as a military child, traveling exposed me to diverse cultures and shaped my worldview,” said Ja-Vell Bullard, administrative support specialist for the Army Partnership for Your Success Program.



“Experiencing different ways of life taught me adaptability, respect, and open-mindedness which are values that continue to influence me today.”

That influence continues to impact Ja-Vell as he works for a program that provides Soldiers with the opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future.



“I enjoy my job mostly because of my team. Working alongside such great people makes every day more enjoyable, and their support and camaraderie make even the toughest tasks easier,” he stated.



In addition to his PaYS teammates, Ja-Vell also enjoys working alongside his mom at TRADOC headquarters as they both have a shared purpose with the organization.



“Working together strengthens our commitment and shows how service is carried forward across generations,” he commented. “It’s a reminder that dedication isn’t individual, it’s a shared effort that leaves a lasting impact.”



Rena said that when her son began working with the civil service she reminded him that integrity and patience are key and the foundation to being a successful part of the organization.



“I told him to always serve with honesty, treat everyone with respect, and remember that real change often takes time,” she reflected. “I also encouraged him to listen more than he speaks and to never forget that his role is to serve the public, not himself."



Ja-Vell said that he appreciates his mom’s advice and guidance with entering the workforce, and what his dad taught him about working with others to accomplish the mission.



“My mom taught me the importance of being true to myself, being patient and always making the right decisions when others aren’t looking. Treat others with respect, listen to others more than talk, and be a team player,” said Ja-Vell. “While my dad taught me to set my ego aside and seek help from those willing to make me better. Their wisdom has shaped how I approach both work and life, reminding me that success comes through teamwork, humility, and continuous growth.”



The Bullards’ service is rooted in love and a deep sense of purpose, and they take pride in supporting the Army mission, not just as individuals, but as a family unit.



“The values [my husband] lived and led by — integrity, strength, and dedication — became the foundation of our family. For us, service isn’t something we clock in and out of—it’s just who we are,” said Rena. “We live out loyalty, selfless service, and leadership every day, not because we must, but because we believe in what the Army stands for. It’s an honor to be part of something bigger than ourselves, carrying forward a legacy that strengthens the Army’s future while honoring its past — together, as a family.”



The Bullards are looking forward to this year’s Army birthday celebration and reflecting on their family’s legacy of service together.



“It feels incredibly rewarding and humbling to celebrate the Army’s milestone birthday alongside my son. Sharing this experience with him, knowing we're both part of something larger than ourselves, brings a deep sense of pride,” said Rena. “It’s not just a celebration of the Army’s legacy it’s a personal, generational connection to service, sacrifice, and commitment. Watching him follow a similar path and contribute to the mission makes this moment even more meaningful.”