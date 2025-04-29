16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility

BAUMHOLDER, Germany - U.S. Soldiers of the 16th Special Troops Battalion hold a Change of Responsibility at the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, on April 25, 2025.

The ceremony represents the role and responsibilities of outgoing Command Sergeant Major Alain Ayan, who will be transferred to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur D. Ireland.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan holds an award ceremony before the opening welcome and invocation, which marks the official beginning.

The Change of Responsibility involves Sergeant First Class Edgar Delgado handing the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan.

Command Sgt. Maj. passes the guidon to Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Glosson, relinquishing his authority over the company. Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson passes it to Command Sgt. Maj. Ireland, gaining the role and responsibilities that come with it.

The guidon is then returned to Sgt. 1st Class Delgado, thus completing the change.

Sgt. 1st Class Delgado speaks about the diligence and dedication exhibited by Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan, the 16th Special Troops Battalion's Command Sergeant Major, to the unit.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan gave his departing speech while CSM Ireland gave his welcoming remarks.

Command Sgt. Maj. Alain Ayan enlisted in service on July 9, 1997, attending Basic Combat Training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He would continue to Advanced Individual Training at San Antonio, TX, graduating as a Combat Medical Specialist.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan has held several leadership roles, including Section NCO, Treatment Squad Leader, and Company First Sergeant.

Their deployments include the 3-505th Parachute Infantry Regiment at Forward Operating Base Salerno and Saint Michael, Afghanistan, and Iraq, the 2-504th Parachute Infantry Regiment at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment at Camp Ramadi, Iraq, and the 307th Brigade Support Battalion at Forward Operating Base Warrior, Afghanistan.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan has completed several key educational programs, including the Basic, Advanced, and Senior Leader Courses and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. He also attended the Basic Airborne School, Tactical Combat Medical Care Course, and Combatives Level I, among others. Command Sgt. Maj. Ayan also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Workforce Development from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

He has received numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and multiple campaign medals for service in Afghanistan and Iraq. His decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism medals, various ribbons, and badges such as the Combat Medic Badge and Parachutist Badge.

Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Ireland enlisted in service on August 30, 2000, attending Basic Combat Training in Fort Benning, GA. He would continue to Advanced Individual Training at San Antonio, TX, graduating as a Radio Repairer.

He has been deployed in support of the Kosovo Force, Operation Iraqi Freedom (3 Rotations), and Operation Atlantic Resolve in Lithuania.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ireland's military education includes Basic, Advanced, and Senior Leaders Courses, a Sergeant Major Course, a Master Fitness Trainer course, and a Theater Army Staff course, to name a few.

His civilian education includes a Bachelor's Degree in Project Management.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ireland's awards and decorations include the three Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, the Iraqi Freedom Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, to name a few. He is also a recipient of the Order of Samuel Sharp.

