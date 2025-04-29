106th Finance Battalion Change of Responsibility

SEMBACH, Germany - U.S. Soldiers of the 106th Finance Battalion hold a Change of Responsibility at the Sembach Fitness Center in Sembach, Germany, on April 28, 2025. This ceremony symbolizes the transition of responsibilities from outgoing Command Sergeant Major Andrea Rueda to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma.

The Change of Responsibility featured Staff Sergeant Shakeel Nelson handing the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda, relinquishing authority over the company by passing the guidon to Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Ecklor, who then passes it to Command Sgt. Maj. Voma, assuming the accompanying responsibilities. The guidon is subsequently returned to Staff Sgt. Nelson, completing the change.

Lt. Col. Ecklor remarks on the diligence and dedication displayed by Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda, the 106th Finance Battalion's Command Sergeant Major, towards the unit. Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda delivers her departing speech while Command Sgt. Maj. Voma shares his welcoming remarks.

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrea Rueda, a native of El Paso, Texas, enlisted as an accounting specialist and completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Her advanced military education includes the Basic, Senior, and Advanced Leaders Courses, the Sergeants Major Course, the Army Retention Course, and the Department of Defense Enhanced Defense Financial Management Training, among others.

Additionally, her civilian education encompasses a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Finance from Columbus Southern University.

Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda deployed to support Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. From 2006 to 2008, she served with the 15th Finance Battalion and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, at Camp Liberty as the Senior Disbursing Analyst.

From 2008 to 2010, she was stationed at Fort Stewart and deployed with Charlie Detachment, 24th Finance Management Company to Kirkuk, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009. In 2012, Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda worked at the U.S. Africa Command Counter-Lord’s Resistance Army Control Element as the Senior Financial Manager and Human Resource NCOIC, supporting Forward Operating Stations across four countries while stationed in Entebbe, Uganda.

In 2021, she became the Senior Financial Management Advisor at the 230th Financial Management Support Unit in Fort Carson, Colorado. Command Sgt. Maj. Rueda’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal (1 Silver OLC, 3 OLC).

She also received the prestigious MG Nathan Towson Regimental Medallion.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma, a native of Cameroon, enlisted in March 2003, attending Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as a Finance Specialist.

Command Sgt. Maj. Voma has held various leadership roles, from Training NCO and Deputy Finance Officer to Budget Manager and Plans and Operations Sergeant Major. His deployments comprise two tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait, and one tour in Poland and Honduras.

Command Sgt. Maj. Voma holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Accounting, alongside a Master of Science in Accounting (with honors/distinction) from Post University, and several certifications. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (9th Award), Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 6), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), and NATO Medal.5), and NATO Medal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 02:45 Story ID: 496646 Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 106th Finance Battalion Change of Responsibility, by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.