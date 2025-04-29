Australia, Philippines, and U.S. Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force aircraft, off frame, integrate with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force aircraft, off frame, integrate with the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile destroyer BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), right, and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), center, to conduct a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, April 29, 2025. This MCA built upon previous iterations and featured a series of integrated operations aimed at improving tactical coordination and combined operational capabilities among the three nations. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone — The combined armed and defense forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, April 29, 2025.



The exercise brought together key maritime and air assets from the three nations, showcasing a strong commitment to regional security, interoperability and multilateral cooperation.



Participating assets included U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer. These assets integrated with the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile destroyer BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), Philippine Navy AW-159 Wildcat helicopters and Philippine Air Force FA-50PH fighter jets and search and rescue assets, and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42).



This MCA built upon previous iterations and featured a series of integrated operations aimed at improving tactical coordination and combined operational capabilities among the three nations. The combined force conducted communications and anti-submarine warfare exercises and rotary and fixed wing flight operations, demonstrating multi-domain coordination and shared maritime security objectives.



MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety and navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. These multilateral engagements reaffirm the U.S. commitment to fostering international cooperation, maintaining maritime security, and safeguarding sovereignty for all.



The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedoms of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms.