Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australia, Philippines, and U.S. Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    Australia, Philippines and U.S. conduct multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force aircraft, off frame, integrate with the...... read more read more

    AT SEA

    04.29.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone — The combined armed and defense forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, April 29, 2025.

    The exercise brought together key maritime and air assets from the three nations, showcasing a strong commitment to regional security, interoperability and multilateral cooperation.

    Participating assets included U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer. These assets integrated with the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile destroyer BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), Philippine Navy AW-159 Wildcat helicopters and Philippine Air Force FA-50PH fighter jets and search and rescue assets, and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42).

    This MCA built upon previous iterations and featured a series of integrated operations aimed at improving tactical coordination and combined operational capabilities among the three nations. The combined force conducted communications and anti-submarine warfare exercises and rotary and fixed wing flight operations, demonstrating multi-domain coordination and shared maritime security objectives.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety and navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. These multilateral engagements reaffirm the U.S. commitment to fostering international cooperation, maintaining maritime security, and safeguarding sovereignty for all.

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedoms of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:14
    Story ID: 496645
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia, Philippines, and U.S. Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Australia, Philippines and U.S. conduct multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Philippines and U.S. conduct multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCA
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download