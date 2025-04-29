Talented Soldier-Athlete Excels at 129th Boston Marathon

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans | BOSTON, Mass. - Capt. Michelle Maguire, a second lieutenant career manager assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans | BOSTON, Mass. - Capt. Michelle Maguire, a second lieutenant career manager assigned to the Infantry Branch, Operations Division Talent Alignment Development Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky, poses for a photo with her sons, Ryker (left) and Paxon (right), in front of Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts the morning after completing the 129th Boston Marathon Apr. 22, 2025. Maguire credits her family and her sons with her continued success as both a competitive runner and as an officer in the United State Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott J. Evans, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

BOSTON, Mass. – On April 21, 2025, the streets of Boston were filled with thousands of spectators, as for the 129th time, the city hosted the Boston Marathon. Capt. Michelle Maguire, a second lieutenant career manager assigned to the Infantry Branch, Operations Division Talent Alignment Development Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky qualified to compete last year and finished the 26.2-mile event with a time of three hours, 22 minutes, and 13 seconds.



As the world’s oldest annual marathon, the long-distance competition attracts multitudes of athletes from around the world each year. Despite the many challenges associated with participating in the Boston Marathon, Maguire, a native of Seward, Alaska, was eager to test her mettle in this prestigious test of physical endurance.



“I see a marathon race day as the celebration of all the hours and miles I have put in during the months of training leading up to race,” Maguire said. “A 26.2-mile race is both physically and mentally challenging, and is a total test of my strength, resilience, mental toughness, aerobic capacity, and willpower.”



Maguire credits her family with much of her success throughout her journey of becoming an elite runner.



“I have been a runner my entire life,” Maguire said. “My parents are runners; my brothers and I would run races on the weekends for fun.”



She also has a deep appreciation for the overall encouragement associated with “running culture”.



“Although running may be an individual sport, the community of people that you surround yourself with makes all the difference,” Maguire said. “Without the support from my friends, family, and the U.S. Army, my 2025 Boston Marathon Experience would have been drastically different.”



Maguire credits the sport with her becoming an officer in the United States Army.



“I love my easy run days,” she said. “It is such a great feeling to get up in the morning, run an easy nine to 10 miles with no pressure to push the pace, and then walk into work feeling accomplished.”



With the 2025 Boston Marathon now in the rearview mirror, Maguire has plenty of inspiration that will drive her to meet and overcome her next challenge.



“It is the accumulation of moments of small successes in training and on race day that inspires me to continue to wake up every day and push myself to my fullest potential,” Maguire said. “Paxon and Ryker, my sons, are my sources of inspiration. Knowing that I am leading them by example is very empowering.”

