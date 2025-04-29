Wisconsin National Guard welcomes new commander

Photo By Olivia Sherman | Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers congratulates U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's...... read more read more Photo By Olivia Sherman | Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers congratulates U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's adjutant general, during his assumption of command ceremony in the Wisconsin state Capitol assembly chamber April 21, 2025. As the state's 32nd adjutant general, Strub will command more than 7,000 National Guard members and lead the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, former deputy adjutant general for Army, became Wisconsin’s 32nd adjutant general April 21, during a change of authority ceremony in the state Capitol assembly chamber.



As the adjutant general, Strub will lead the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and command more than 7,000 Airmen and Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard.



Col. Bart Van Roo, director of operations for the Wisconsin Air National Guard, served as master of ceremonies for the event.



“An assumption of command is a critical military event; a formal legal transfer of authority and responsibility,” stated Van Roo. “It's not just a change in leadership. It ensures operational continuity, maintains discipline and signifies trust from higher command.”



According to Van Roo, a smooth transition marked by tradition and ceremony is vital for mission success and the well-being of all those serving under them.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, presiding official for the ceremony, administered the oath of office, signifying the official assumption of command.



“Beyond his operational roles, Maj. Gen. Strub has been a mentor and advocate for our state’s dedicated service members of the Wisconsin National Guard and has worked tirelessly to ensure they have the resources, training and support needed for success,” said Evers. “Whether deploying soldiers to Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa or inducting members into the Wisconsin Army National Guard Hall of Honor, Maj. Gen. Strub has exemplified the highest standards of service and leadership.”



Strub’s military career began in 1986 when he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve as a helicopter mechanic. He attended the University of Minnesota ROTC program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990.



He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1995. Among his many assignments, Strub commanded both Wisconsin Army National Guard aviation flight facilities, the 641st Troop Command Battalion, 1-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, was deputy commander for the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, deputy chief of staff for aviation safety and personnel, and both chief of staff and deputy adjutant general for the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Strub has been mobilized for federal service four times during his career, twice for stateside medevac mission support and twice for combat service in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Additionally, he supported multiple domestic operations missions, including New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the Red River floods in North Dakota.



His extensive experience as a helicopter pilot has earned Strub the status of master aviator with over 3,600 flying hours.



“In nearly four decades of dedicated service, he has risen through the ranks, earning the trust and respect of all those who served with him,” Evers said. “His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Wisconsin Army National Guard into the formidable force it is today.”



In addition to assuming the title of Wisconsin’s adjutant general, Strub was promoted to the rank of major general within the State of Wisconsin. His wife and daughter assisted by pinning on his rank insignia.



Strub took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his wife and family for their dedication, loyalty, love and sacrifice.



He also relayed his appreciation to Brig. Gen. David May for leading the organization over the past 10 months as the interim adjutant general, and those whose influence guided his professional career.



“To my commanders and mentors over the years, both in and out of uniform, you gave me tough assignments, empowered me with responsibility, challenged me, held me accountable, and allowed me to make mistakes,” said Strub. “You prepared me for this moment and this remarkable opportunity.”



Strub stressed that Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs personnel are his number one priority and focused on maintaining readiness through physical, mental and moral fitness.



He further affirmed his commitment to ensuring that Wisconsin National Guard members have the training and support needed to excel both at home and abroad.



“As your adjutant general, I will honor the Wisconsin National Guard's 186-year legacy of service, excellence and strength while preparing us for the future,” Strub said. “I dedicate my continued public service to the people, the readiness and winning culture of the entire Department of Military Affairs, and the citizens of the great state of Wisconsin."