    USINDOPACOM and DKI APCSS Co-host Second Annual Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Senior enlisted leaders from over 25 countries, spanning the area of four geographical...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies co-host a senior enlisted leaders subject matter expert exchange in Honolulu, April 20-25, 2025.

    The exchange brought together senior enlisted leaders from over 25 countries, spanning the area of four geographical combatant commands, to cultivate an adaptive and versatile force capable of effectively addressing dynamic and evolving threats throughout the region.

    Discussions were structured around three themes: regional dynamics and security approaches to the Indo-Pacific; cross-cutting challenges and opportunities; and multinational leadership, operations, and critical-thinking.

    Through shared expertise of South and Southeast Asia security dynamics and the U.S. strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific, non-commissioned officers are afforded additional insights to the coordination and execution of exercises such as Balikatan, Cobra Gold, Talisman Saber and Garuda Shield.

    Exchanges like this foster deeper trust and interoperability between allies and partners, reinforcing current and future warfighting readiness and strategic deterrence.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    IPSEL SMEE Begins At DKI APCSS

    SMEE
    SEAC
    SEL
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

