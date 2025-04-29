A Promising Return

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII- MCBH hosted a repatriation ceremony with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to honor the potential remains of fallen U.S. Marines from the Battle of Guadalcanal at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) on April 4, 2025. The DPAA, an organization with the mission to find and return U.S. personnel from past conflicts, worked hand in hand with MCBH leadership to bring back the potential remains. The recovery missions led by the DPAA are significant and admired by many nations due to their humanitarian nature.



“The DPAA mission is twofold: research, investigate, recover our fallen, and communicate with families.” Said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith, the Deputy Director of the Indo-Pacific Directorate.



The DPAA, formed in 2015 with the sole function of recovering the potential remains of U.S. service members, MCBH acted as a reception point for potential remains of service members to be welcomed home with honors. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH, provided support on the DPAA mission to Guadalcanal, escorted the potential remains, and rendered honors during the repatriation ceremony. Repatriation ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that deepens the emotional connection between DPAA and MCBH personnel to the returning potential remains of service members.



“The opportunity to be part of a little bit of history was significant, it was an honor and an emotional experience.” Beaven continued, “We always talk about no Marine left behind, that motto is more than just a motto, it is an ethos, and we will never stop trying to keep the faith of our fellow Marines.”



The DPAA’s and MCBH’s combined efforts to venture onto historical battlefields underscore the noble mission of honoring the legacy of those who gave their lives in service to the nation by recovering them. These efforts establish and sustain trust between countries that have had conflict in the past, creating a strong sense of duty and remembrance.



“This humanitarian mission is one that has transcended diplomatic developments for many years. The very nature of the mission is non-confrontational and is admired by most nations.” Smith continued, “Despite our political differences, this mission has a common interest that has the potential to gain and maintain diplomatic dialogue.”



The DPAA mission has the potential to bring closure to families, open dialogues between nations, and honor the fallen through humanitarian efforts. The recovery of potential remains of service members is an ongoing, noble effort carried out by U.S. service members and the DPAA who understand the level of care and attention required to exhume the remains of the fallen. An example of this continuous effort was the formation held for the repatriation ceremony for the potential remains of fallen U.S. Marines from the Battle of Guadalcanal.



“When we have a formation, as we did, the young folks of today watch us bring home potential remains from individuals who fought on Guadalcanal 83 years ago,” Beaven added, “They see that ‘Always Faithful’ is part of our daily experience and how we live our life.”



From its commanding view of the Pacific Ocean to its vital role in operations like this, Marine Corps Base Hawaii is more than a military installation—it is a place where remembrance, reconciliation, and honor converge.

