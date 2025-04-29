University of Hawaii Army ROTC Cadets Conduct Cold Load Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Wheeler Army Airfield

Photo By Spc. Charles Clark | Cadets with the University of Hawaii at Manoa Reserve Officers’ Training Corps...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Charles Clark | Cadets with the University of Hawaii at Manoa Reserve Officers’ Training Corps practiced cold load training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters with B Company, 3rd Battalion,25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 17, 2025. The ROTC cadets discussed how the cold load training would help their summer field training exercise. see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Cadets from the University of Hawaii Army ROTC program participated in cold load training with the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Wheeler Army Airfield, April 17, 2025. The training, conducted with CH-47 Chinook helicopters, prepared cadets for their upcoming Field Training Exercise (FTX) by familiarizing them with helicopter operations in a controlled environment.



Cold load training is a critical step in preparing soldiers and cadets for air assault missions. It involves practicing boarding and exiting helicopters, securing equipment, and coordinating follow-on movements without the aircraft’s engines running, ensuring safety and proficiency before live operations. For the cadets, this training is essential as they prepare for their FTX, where CH-47 Chinooks will transport them across training areas to simulate real-world mission scenarios.



“At the FTX, we are going to have the 47s transporting us throughout the exercise, so today is to prepare for that,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Kelly, professor of military science at the University of Hawaii ROTC. “We’re one of the few universities that are privileged enough to be near an Army airfield like this. It enhances the training because it becomes more realistic. They (the cadets) get to interact with active-duty soldiers and get to see what the Army is really like.”



The training provided cadets with hands-on experience alongside active-duty soldiers, fostering a deeper understanding of Army aviation operations. Cadet Claudia Sawdy highlighted the value of this collaboration, saying “I would say it’s extremely motivating to get to train with our active-duty counterparts,”.



For Cadet Nami Dougherty, the training offered practical lessons applicable to her future as an Army officer. “I think the most valuable part of this cold load training was learning how to get on and off the helicopter safely, and then planning for our follow-on movements after,” Dougherty said. “I can see this applying to my future career as an Army officer because it applies practically, if we’re ever in that kind of situation, and it helps me conceptualize how to better manage troops during training.”



The partnership between the University of Hawaii ROTC and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade underscores the Army’s commitment to developing future leaders through realistic, joint training opportunities. By conducting cold load training at Wheeler Army Airfield, cadets gained critical skills and confidence, ensuring they are prepared for the dynamic challenges of their upcoming FTX and their eventual roles as Army officers.