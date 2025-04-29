ANZAC Day: A Time to Remember, Reflect, Renew

Photo By Keefer Patterson | Col. Edgar Gonzalez, U.S. Space Command J5 Strategic Plans and Policy directorate’s...... read more read more Photo By Keefer Patterson | Col. Edgar Gonzalez, U.S. Space Command J5 Strategic Plans and Policy directorate’s Australian exercise officer, and Lt. Col. Mark Waters, USSPACECOM New Zealand liaison officer, lay flower wreaths at a memorial site in recognition of ANZAC Day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 25, 2025. ANZAC — Australian and New Zealand Army Corps — Day is Australia’s and New Zealand’s national day of remembrance that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson) see less | View Image Page

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Australians, New Zealanders, other allied military services and civilians gather on ANZAC Day to remember and recognize fallen servicemembers Friday.



Like the U.S.’s Memorial Day, ANZAC — Australian and New Zealand Army Corps — Day is Australia’s and New Zealand’s national day of remembrance that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.



ANZAC Day is an Australian event to commemorate fallen soldiers in all conflicts, all the way back to WWI with the Battle of Gallipoli on 25 April 1915, said Capt. Thomas Endelman, Space Delta 8’s 53rd Space Operations Squadron mission assurance officer for and a member of the U.S.-Australian Cooperative Project Personnel — a program where military or civilian personnel from one country are assigned to work with another country's military.



“All around Australia, soldiers, sailors, airmen and civilians gather before dawn on April 25th to lay flower wreaths at memorial sites, followed by prayers to the Fallen and a bugle signaling reveille — a call to start the day for military personnel as the sun rises,” Endelman said. “The Dawn Service is followed by a breakfast with comrades and families. Finally, military members form up in parade dress and march through cities and towns across the country to show appreciation for those who have gone before.”



Far from their home countries, Australians and New Zealanders have found support in their local communities by bringing their traditions with them to the U.S.



“Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Graeme Davidson has gone to great lengths to ensure that Australians and New Zealanders living in Colorado Springs have an opportunity to commemorate the event and maintain our connection to our home,” Endelman said. “This includes organizing the memorial service, booking the venue, requesting a member of the U.S. Air Force Band to play the bugle, organizing a breakfast and requesting the attendance of senior military leaders around the country.



“It was really good to see the level of support from our American colleagues for this event. Their support demonstrates that while we might wear different uniforms, we all share a debt to those who have served before us and continue to stand side by side through thick and thin.”



In a joint email to units supporting Space Operations Command operations, Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., SpOC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb M. Lloyd, SpOC senior enlisted leader, highlighted the critical relationship with allies and partners and wished them well on this observance day.



“We join our allies in commemorating those who have served through the full spectrum of peace and conflict and remember how much stronger we are as a Joint and Allied team,” Miller and Lloyd said. “We honor those who served and continue to serve for our shared purpose… defending our principles of freedom, justice and collective action to defeat gathering threats our citizenry! Here’s to our Australian and New Zealand partners in particular… thank you for being some of the best teammates our warriors could ever hope for!”



To learn more about ANZAC Day, visit www.army.gov.au/about-us/history-and-research/traditions/anzac-day