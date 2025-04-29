Navy Medicine Announces FY24 Sailor of the Year

Photo By BUMED PAO | 250430-N-N1526-1002 BETHESDA, Md. (April 30, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Davonte...... read more read more Photo By BUMED PAO | 250430-N-N1526-1002 BETHESDA, Md. (April 30, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Davonte McCraven, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, and a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was selected as the fiscal year 2025 Navy Medicine Sailor of the Year (SOY), April 22, 2025. SOY finalists from across the globe are questioned on current events, leadership, naval heritage and Navy standards and instructions. Recently Navy Medicine has shifted from in-person boards to virtual in order to preserve funds used for travel and focus the warfighter's mind on the mission at home. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Javan Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Davonte McCraven, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, Maryland, was announced as Navy Medicine's 2025 Sailor of the Year (SOY), on April 28, 2025.



McCraven is currently assigned as directorate leading petty officer for the Directorate for Nursing Services (DNS) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.



"I want my Sailors to see that sacrifice brings you rewards. My Sailors ask me, 'Why does HM1 have me doing this? Why does he do that?'" said McCraven. "Because it pays dividends. The payout may not be what we expect it to be, but rewards come when you put in the work."



As the senior enlisted leader for the DNS, the Medical/Surgical Nursing Ward and the National Security Special Events Team, McCraven manages and advises Sailors’ professional enhancement and streamlining competencies across a variety of workplaces and duties. He was also elected to the role of vice president for Joint Forces 6 (First Class Petty Officer Association), volunteered to be the DNS Adopt-A-Road manager, chosen to be the Sailor 360 Boat Team commanding officer, and acts as an advisor for the local Second Class Petty Officer Association (SCPOA), mentoring 45 tri-service E-5s.



“HM1's exemplary leadership at Walter Reed, coupled with his extensive experience across multiple duty stations and deployments, embodies the highest ideals of Navy Medicine,” said Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps. “His commitment to patient care, medical readiness, and unwavering dedication to duty reflects the very best of our naval forces.”



The remaining active-duty nominees were Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert O’Bryant assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, Washington; Naval Aircrewman Operator 1st Class Brady Joslin assigned to the Aviation Survival Training Center in Jacksonville, Florida and Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Hunt assigned to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia. Each of the nominees received a Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal signed by Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via.



“It is with great pride that I congratulate Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Davonte McCraven on being selected as Sailor of the Year,” said Via. “His dedication, exceptional medical expertise, and steadfast commitment to the care of his fellow Sailors exemplifies the very best of Navy Medicine. Your impact on your command and the lives you touch each day are truly commendable.”



As part of the SOY program, McCraven will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer later this year.



“The key to being a great leader is to be a great listener, learner, and observer of both yourself and others,” concluded McCraven. “Don’t be afraid of the standard, be the standard!”



The “Sailor of the Year” is a time-honored tradition introduced by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet in 1972. This annual competition is held to recognize the superior performance of individual Sailors, who exceed in personifying the ideals of the Navy Core Values.



The Navy's Hospital Corps is comprised of over 30,000 active duty and reserve Navy personnel. Hospital corpsmen deploy alongside their fellow Sailors and Marines worldwide, in both wartime and peacetime. The rating is the largest, most professionally diverse and highly decorated enlisted corps in the Navy.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.