Blount Island Marines Achieve Rapid Offload, Boosting Global Readiness

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force assets from the United States Naval Ship Seay (T-AKR 302) Roll off from the stern ramp in preparation for the Maritime Prepositioning Force Maintenance Cycle (MMC) 14 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island. The Maritime Prepositioning Force Maintenance Cycle (MMC) is a routine process for maintaining and replenishing the equipment and supplies carried by Maritime Prepositioning Ships (MPS). It ensures the MPS remain ready for deployment and are equipped with the necessary supplies for operations. The cycle typically lasts 42 to 45 days per ship and involves checking the serviceability of the equipment and replenishing stocks.

Marines, civilians and contractors at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida beat expectations April 23 by offloading a nearly 300-meter-long cargo ship in under 12 hours.



This rapid offload of a cargo ship, typically a multiple-day undertaking, showcased Blount Island Command’s role in the Marine Corps' global rapid response capabilities, including the swift deployment of a maritime prepositioning force.



"This was a true team effort," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alexander Woodward, port operations officer in charge, standing outside the USNS Seay. He called its offload an impressive feat, which involved over 400 pieces of rolling stock—everything from 7-ton trucks and Humvees to earth movers and heavy ordinance assets—a testament to meticulous planning, rigorous training and seamless teamwork.



"Ensuring equipment is offloaded quickly allows it to immediately enter the reconstitution cycle and remain ready for future deployments,” said Woodward, emphasizing efficient offloading. But speed isn't just about breaking records; it impacts the Marine Corps’ ability to respond to global contingencies, from major conflicts to humanitarian aid and disaster relief.



Blount Island Command's rigorous logistics training, including load planning, port operations rehearsals and integrated data system proficiency, was instrumental in the operation's success. A smooth and timely offload ultimately requires close coordination with Blount Island Command embarkation specialists, Military Sealift Command civilian mariners, ship crews and dozens of defense contractors.



“It proves that Blount Island Command can perform under pressure—offloading and backloading gear quickly, safely and efficiently,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Murray, Blount Island Command port operations logistics specialist, who helped offload crawler dozers.



“It’s impressive to see Marines, civilians and contractors working together seamlessly to accomplish in one day what would normally take several—while maintaining a strong focus on safety.”



Nearly 70 personnel carried out the complex operation, using a crane for heavier equipment, like crawler dozers, while other vehicles rolled off the ship's ramp. Every piece of equipment was tracked and integrated into the command's logistical pipeline, ensuring accountability and readiness.



A key factor in the operation's speed was the Marine Corps Platform Integration Center, a Blount Island-developed system using passive radio frequency identification technology to tag and track every piece of equipment. MCPIC provides real-time asset visibility, eliminating delays caused by manual inventorying, enabling commanders to quickly deploy resources.



“At Blount Island Command, we’re always ready to ensure the seamless integration of logistics operations with broader strategic objectives,” said Woodward. “Always forward, always ready.”