Williams Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jared Williams graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 1, 2025.

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Jared Williams graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 1, 2025.



Williams, from Thomson, Georgia, stated that he enlisted for several reasons, with his primary motivation being the desire to continue his family’s military legacy.



“Both of my grandfathers served in the Army, my father was in the National Guard, and my brother was in the Navy,” Williams said. “Being a part of a military family, I’ve always had the utmost respect for military personnel and felt an obligation to serve my country and do my part as a citizen. I knew deep down that I would regret not serving when I had the chance, which is why I decided that now was the time.”



Williams, 30, graduated from Thomson High School, where he was a member of the varsity football and golf teams. Before joining the Navy, he attended Georgia Southern University and worked as a product manager for a global mining company.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Williams is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Williams, is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“I never made it a goal of mine to try to win an award,” said Williams. “It’s an honor to be recognized, but I was also surrounded by a lot of other well-deserving recruits. In some ways, I guess I was just in the right place at the right time. I’m truly thankful and appreciative for everything that has come my way.”



Williams’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Kenneth McIntosh, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Launch and Recovery 1st Class (ABE1) Manuel Garcia Jr. and Operations Specialist 2nd Class (OS2) Diamond Grant. Along with his RDCs, he found inspiration from his family.



“There are always going to be tough days in a training environment like this,” Williams says. “My wife Emily was someone that I couldn’t have done this without. The countless letters and encouraging phone calls I received helped me keep things in perspective and reminded me why I was here.”



Williams mentioned that the greatest challenge he faced in boot camp was learning to overcome homesickness.



“Being away from family and friends and not being able to communicate with them as much as I’m used to was tough,” said Williams. “I’ve never been away from my family for this length of time, so it took a while to adjust. The support of my shipmates and my faith helped give me the drive I needed to keep moving forward.”



After graduation, Williams will attend Cryptologic Technician Technical “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in radar system theory, electronics intelligence analysis, and operation of specialized analog and digital collection devices.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.