NHHC Announces new NMUSN Logo Competition

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command announced a logo competition for the new National Museum of the United States Navy, April 30, 2025.



The Secretary of the Navy announced the selection of the site adjacent the Washington Navy Yard in southeast DC for the construction of the National Museum of the United States Navy in October 2024. This announcement marked a new chapter in the Navy’s journey toward world-class museum to honor the Navy’s past, remember those who served at sea, and inspire support for and desire to serve in the U.S. Navy.



“The new National Museum of the U.S. Navy will provide a dramatically improved opportunity for the American public to be inspired by the long history of valor and sacrifice of American sailors in the defense of our country, and to learn the vital importance of Seapower to our nation’s development and security.” said NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired).



The next step for the national museum project will be to unveil a new logo for the museum in conjunction with celebration of the 250th Birthday of the United States Navy. The logo will introduce the planned state-of-the-art Navy museum that will showcase the legacy of the past, and global operations of the Navy today, upholding the freedom of the seas, upon which our freedom depends.



The logo competition is open to all, and submissions will be accepted until May 31. All logo submissions will be reviewed by Department of the Navy staff and key NMUSN stakeholders to determine which one best demonstrates the goals of the new museum.



The following themes have been identified for those interested in submitting a logo:

• Celebrate 250 Years of Navy History

• Honor our Sailors Past, Present, and Future

• Illustrate Serving at Sea

• Tell Our Sea Stories

• Create a Living Memorial to U.S. Navy’s Victory and Valor

• The United States Navy is the Shield of the Republic

• A Quarterdeck for the Nation

• Inspiring the Next Generation of Sailors, Citizens, and Leaders



While these themes are a guide for the competition, entrants are not limited to these themes. The logo will be a visual representation of what the museum seeks to accomplish and is looking to future visitors and supporters to help showcase that vision.



“This competition serves as an opportunity for us to hear from the public how they are inspired by the history of our Navy,” said NMUSN Director of the National Museum Program Division, David Adams, Captain, U.S. Navy (Retired).



Specific requirements for the competition include:

• One logo entry per individual.

• Logo should include the words “National Museum of the United States Navy.”

• Submissions must be sent to NHHC-NMUSNLogo@us.navy.mil no later than May 31.

• Submissions can be any mixed media suitable for reproduction as a logo but must be submitted as a digital file.

• All logos must be original art. No trademarked, copyrighted, or AI images or phrases may be used.



For a complete list of competition requirements and contact information, please visit the following link: https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/nmusn/news-and-events/events/logo-competition.html.



NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology,



Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from NHHC, visit www.history.navy.mil

