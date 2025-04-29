507 ARW Podcast Episode Highlights Top Okie Airmen

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – From left, Col. Ryan Brader, 507th Air Refueling Wing...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – From left, Col. Ryan Brader, 507th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, Senior Airman Ivory White, from the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron, Senior Airman Patrick Carlin, from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief, participate in the recording of the seventh episode of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th ARW April 6, 2025 on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. White, the 507th ARW Airman of the Year, and Carlin, the 507th Operations Group Airman of the Year, shared personal stories of mentorship, motivation and mission impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – In the seventh episode of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, two of the wing’s top Airmen share personal stories of mentorship, motivation and mission impact in a candid roundtable discussion with hosts Col. Ryan Brader, 507th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.

The episode features Senior Airman Ivory White, the 507th ARW Airman of the Year, and Senior Airman Patrick Carlin, the 507th Operations Group Airman of the Year.

White, a high school educator in his civilian career, spoke about what drives him both in and out of uniform.

“I believe in the next goal,” White said. “It could be educational, it could be career, it could be with your family. Achievement and perseverance always push me and motivate me, not just in the military side but in my everyday life.”

Carlin, a boom operator with deep family ties to aviation, said his passion for flying is what keeps him focused.

“My dad was a pilot,” Carlin said. “It was a true blessing to find that calling at a young age. If you’re getting paid to do something that feels like a hobby, you’ve found your purpose.”

On mentorship, both Airmen emphasized the power of experience and connection.

“In aviation, you get a lot of mentorship, whether it’s a formal or not,” Carlin said. “Everybody in this wing has experience doing something. That’s kind of the beauty of the Reserve: everybody has experience in the outside world.”

Chief Wiseman closed the mentorship conversation with advice from his own career.

“Ask a lot of questions,” Wiseman said. “That helps you digest who you are, what interests you, what makes you happy. Then communicate often about where you want to be… leaders want to break down barriers to help you get there.”

Col. Brader emphasized the strength of the unit’s culture and camaraderie.

“Our strength has been being the Okies,” Brader said. “We do really care about each other, and we travel to the ends of the earth to help one another.”

Listeners can tune into Refuel Radio on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever podcasts are available.