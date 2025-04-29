Fort Knox boy, cop connect over shared passion for emergency services

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea (at right), senior noncommissioned officer at Fort Knox...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea (at right), senior noncommissioned officer at Fort Knox Garrison, hands Landon Sandell, 8, a gift during Landon’s birthday March 14, 2025. Licea and other officials stopped by Landon’s home to celebrate his birthday, delivering patches, stickers, pins and even deer antlers. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — It all started at Fort Knox where Landon usually starts it: standing in front of a Directorate of Emergency Services vehicle.



The eight-year-old’s father says the young man has had a sincere passion for all things first-responder from a very early age.



“He has had a lifelong interest in first responders; he’s always wanted to be one,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Sandell, Public Affairs officer for U.S. Army Human Resources Command. “We've gone to many firehouses. He loves police. He loves ambulances, fire trucks: all that kind of stuff.”



After the Sandell family moved to Fort Knox from Virginia, Landon’s connection began at a Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Balloween event in October 2024. Landon attended the event with his father; Fort Knox military police officers, to include Spc. Glen Griffith, also attended to showcase their patrol cars, military working dogs and more.



Griffith had just arrived at Fort Knox a month prior.



“I was talking to my sergeant, who was also my first sergeant, when I saw Landon,” said Griffith. “He was messing around in the police car we had there, and I got to talk with him.”



Griffith said he remembered Landon well because he thought the young boy looked a lot like a miniature version of himself.



“He was dressed up as an MP and wanted to do the costume contest at the Halloween event,” said Griffith. “But he also wanted to learn about what we do on a day-to-day basis, so I gave him a little rundown.”



One of Landon’s questions made Griffith laugh. He asked Griffith how to handcuff somebody.



“I was like, ‘Well, I can’t handcuff anybody right now because they’re not doing anything wrong,’” said Griffith. “He was like, ‘Well, I have handcuffs. Can I handcuff my dad?’”



That interaction turned into an almost daily encounter later in the year when Griffith started on patrols. He found out that Landon lived in one of the neighborhoods he frequented.



“I would stop and talk to him,” said Griffith. “He would gather all his friends in the neighborhood, and I would let them explore the police car while answering questions.”



Sandell said Landon, who is homeschooled, is often looking for the next patrol coming down the street.



“Every time we have an MP that drives through the neighborhood, Landon literally like runs out from the house and runs down the sidewalk to chase them down,” said Sandell. “Anytime Griffith is the one driving, he'll pull over and he and Landon stop and talk.”



Landon said he looks forward to each interaction.



“It’s fun just getting to see him and visiting all of the time,” said Landon. “He stopped by a few times and gave me a couple of patches.”



Sandell said Landon comes by his passion for first responders naturally.



“He’s got a remarkable charisma,” said Sandell. “He’s always the first one to go to places. Anytime we go together as a family, Landon is always leading the pack. He’s kind of our no-fear kid.”



Word quickly spread about the interactions between Griffith and Landon, so some officials and officers from other Garrison services decided to do something special for Landon’s birthday. They were joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea, senior noncommissioned officer for Fort Knox Garrison.



Landon said the visit was a wonderful surprise for him.



“Sergeant Maj. Licea and Spc. Griffith and some other guys came to our house and gave me some gifts,” said Landon. “A game warden came by and gave me some deer antlers, a bug book and some patches.”



Griffith said they also cleared a police channel for Landon to call in to dispatch.



“He is so young, so I was surprised that he knew how to answer a radio,” said Griffith. “I found out that he walks around with a radio all day, talking with his dad like an actual MP.”



Lately, Griffith hasn’t had a chance to visit with Landon as he’s been working the gates, but Griffith said his entrance control point duty will soon end though, and he’ll be back on patrol.



First stop: Landon’s neighborhood.



Griffith said he can relate a lot to Landon’s passion for emergency services. He said he remembers feeling much the same way as a kid. In fact, the two things he wanted to be when he grew up were a cop and a Soldier, so joining the Army made the most sense.



He now enjoys paying it forward to kids like Landon.



“Everybody says what we have is like a brotherhood, but for me it’s more like camaraderie,” said Griffith. “Because knowing how much Landon looks up to us, knowing that we’re doing something to help him actually helps us.”