    USACE announces public review period for Patoka Lake Master Plan

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Story by Kelsie Hall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has updated its 1974 Master Plan for Patoka Lake located in Dubois, Indiana.

    A Master Plan is the document that conceptually establishes and guides the orderly development, administration, maintenance, preservation, enhancement, and management of all natural, cultural, and recreational resources of a USACE water resource project.

    The final draft Master Plan and Environmental Assessment for Patoka Lake is available for public review at: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27795

    To learn more about the Master plan, visit
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/3717198/patoka-lake-master-plan-update/

    Comments and questions can be submitted by email to Patoka.MasterPlan@usace.army.mil. The public comment period will be open until June 1, 2025.

    For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6766.

