Ready to Respond: XVIII Airborne Corps Explores New Deployment and Training Options in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. – Without advanced warning, the XVIII Airborne Corps stands ready to deploy globally within 18 hours, forming seamless Joint and Coalition teams to deter or defeat any adversary once boots hit the ground. Preparing for no-notice calls requires constant innovation, investment and readiness, deeming partnerships across North Carolina an essential role in that mission.



On Friday, April 25, leaders from the XVIII Airborne Corps Transportation Office, including Lt. Col. David Hamilton, Corps Transportation Officer; Sgt. Maj. Eddie Taylor, Corps Transportation Sergeant Major ; Tim Shea, Installation Transportation Officer; and Chris Baker, Transportation Contractor, met with representatives from the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston, N.C., to explore infrastructure capabilities and future partnership opportunities.



The site visit aimed to assess the facility’s capabilities and to build relationships that could enhance the Corps’ ability to outload forces quickly and efficiently in times of crisis.

“Our mission is to give commanders options when seconds count,” said Hamilton. “We have to be prepared not just for Fort Bragg, but for every unit under our responsibility across the eastern United States."



The Global TransPark, with its 11,500-foot runway, extensive rail connections, and hundreds of acres of available space, offers significant potential as an alternate mobilization platform for the Army’s tactical equipment, unique vehicles and large aircraft. The facility, strategically positioned near major highways and ports, has the infrastructure necessary to support military air, rail, and convoy operations under tight timelines that the Corps’ 75,000 Soldiers are ready to meet.



In addition to outload operations, leaders discussed the possibility of using the Global TransPark as a training site for large-scale logistics exercises. The combination of airfield access, open staging areas, and secure facilities provides opportunities to rehearse contingency movements and enhance unit readiness across multiple transportation modes.



Global TransPark representatives emphasized their commitment to supporting military operations and discussed opportunities to further expand capabilities to better serve rapid deployment and training needs.



Historically, Fort Bragg has relied on locations such as Joint Base Charleston and regional airports to meet outload demands when local facilities became constrained due to maintenance or construction. However, the XVIII Airborne Corps' vast area of responsibility demands additional options to ensure freedom of movement and mission success.



As the Army’s strategic response force, the XVIII Airborne Corps lives as the standard bearer for the profession of arms, generating a culture of innovation that recognizes today’s readiness and enables tomorrow’s fight. By building partnerships like this, the Corps invests in the human capital, infrastructure, and teamwork essential for success on a future battlefield.



The discussions with Global TransPark leadership highlighted key strengths including secured 24/7 operations, upcoming fuel farm capabilities, and large staging areas for both air and ground assets. Leaders also examined friction points such as air traffic control limitations during overnight operations, rail equipment requirements, and potential environmental assessments for military-specific activities.



Additionally, representatives from the Port of Morehead City shared how their facilities could support future outload operations with secure roll-on/roll-off access, large open staging areas, and robust rail connections.



“Our job is to identify options, smooth friction points, and create speed for the warfighter,” said Taylor. “Partnerships like this could be the difference between success and delay when the Corps is called into action.”



The XVIII Airborne Corps, with over 75,000 Soldiers in four divisions across the east coast, continues to lead the way in preparing for the future fight by investing time, effort, and energy into relationship-building across key logistics nodes.



“This isn’t just about logistical operations,” said Hamilton. “It’s about being ready, anywhere, anytime.”



As the Army’s flagship power projection platform and the home of the Army’s Airborne and Special Operations Forces, Fort Bragg’s partnership with entities like Global TransPark ensures that when America needs her armed forces in a hurry, the first phone call is to the XVIII Airborne Corps.

