Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Central City, Kentucky

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Kenneth D. Burgess, a Soldier missing in action during World War II, will be interred May 7 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City, Kentucky. Tuckers Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Central City, Burgess was assigned to Company B, 4th Ranger Battalion, “Darby’s Rangers,” in the Mediterranean Theater. He was reported missing in action Sept. 25, 1943, at age 29, following a patrol toward the village of Sala, Italy, during Operation AVALANCHE.



Burgess was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 13, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in March 2022 from the U.S. Military Cemetery, Nettuno -- now Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Rome, Italy, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Burgess go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4079360/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-burgess-k/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Tuckers Funeral Home, 270-754-1551.



