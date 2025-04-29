Hunter Army Airfield child joins volunteers to save Army more than $1M

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Ayven Gumataotao, 13, poses with his award as the Youth Volunteer of the Year, April...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Ayven Gumataotao, 13, poses with his award as the Youth Volunteer of the Year, April 25, 2025, at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart. Ayven was honored during the Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony for his more than 150 hours of volunteer work over the past year. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., — Ayven Gumataotao has been volunteering since he was in first grade. At age 13, Ayven was honored as the Youth Volunteer of the Year during a ceremony April 25 at Fort Stewart.



“Ayven, and his whole family, really, has volunteered more than 150 hours,” said Kalona Barker, the Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator at Hunter Army Airfield. “From volunteering at the chapel each Sunday, to helping assist with community events, Ayven does a lot, and it’s great that we get to honor him and other volunteers through the ceremony today.”



The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony took place at Fort Stewart’s Cashe Garden and recognized specific work of 73 volunteers from the past year. The estimated amount of money saved by the Army because of the work of volunteers was $1,036,724.81.



Ayven said he was not expecting the award but believed that recognizing youth encourages future participation.



“It makes them want to volunteer more and to keep helping,” Ayven said. “It shows adults that they are responsible and helpful.”



Ayven’s mother, Sherla Gumataotao, agreed, saying recognizing the work of children can be a catalyst for other children to seek other ways to give back.



“It’s a great way to motivate other youth within this community to help,” Sherla said. “When they see another young person getting awarded and congratulated, it shows that the garrison is appreciative of what they do, even at their age.”



Sherla, who was recognized as the Spouse of the Year during the ceremony, said their family prioritizes giving back to the community.



“It builds good character values to learn to be of service in your community - where you go to work, where you go to school, where you go to church,” Sherla said. “It’s not our job, but I want them to feel like it’s their job. It’s your job, as someone in a community, to be an overall good, respectful person, and to help when help is needed.”



Ayven said there is no age requirement to volunteering and suggests that even very young children can volunteer through simple acts such as cleaning or opening doors.



“It also helps build teamwork and communication,” Ayven said. “And it feels good to see all the progress we make.”



Ayven began volunteering when he was in first grade at the chapel by assisting the priest in getting items ready for communion and setting up the altar. He has since added picking up trash, cleaning, cooking, assisting with Army Community Services events, and helped with bring toys to the chapel during the Christmas holiday season. Additionally, Ayven assists in leading worship at the Hunter chapel for the congregation on Sundays.



“Volunteering is part of my life,” Ayven said. “It’s a good habit.”